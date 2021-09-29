The Yo Gabba Gabba! Reboot: Five Predictions

For nearly a decade, Yo Gabba Gabba! was one of the most popular children’s shows on TV. The series used song and dance to help children explore a wide variety of topics. In addition to the TV show, Yo Gabba Gabba! also held live performances where young fans got the chance to interact with their favorite characters. When Yo Gabba Gabba! ended in 2015, it was a shock to lots of people. However, the show is officially making its return. A reboot of the series is on its way to Apple TV+. Although the premiere date hasn’t been announced, it will likely debut sometime in 2022. At the moment, there hasn’t been a lot of information released about the upcoming series, but we have some ideas on what viewers can expect. Keep reading to see our predictions for the Yo Gabba Gabba! reboot.
Why Was Yo Gabba Gabba! Canceled?
Yo Gabba Gabba!‘s cancelation came as a surprise to lots of people. To this day, many people are still unsure of why the show was canceled. An official reason for the show’s cancelation was never made public. However, a Facebook page called Preschool Series News and Galore reports that Yo Gabba Gabba! “was cancelled because Nickelodeon wanted rights to the show and Christian Jacobs did not want changes made to his masterpiece if he gave the rights of the show away. ” At the time, the show being canceled probably felt like a major blow, but it looks like everything ended up working out for the best.
Here are our top predictions for the Yo Gabba Gabba! reboot:
1. Episodes Will Follow A Similar Format
Yo Gabba Gabba! was one of those shows where all of the episodes followed a very similar format. Since this format seemed to work extremely well, we don’t see the new series switching things up too much. While trying new things can be nice, sometimes it’s better to leave things alone when they prove to be successful. That said, the show will probably introduce some new segments to give the show a more up-to-date feel. Even though it’s only been a little over five years since the original series ended, quite a few things have changed.
2. DJ Lance Rock Will Return
For those who aren’t familiar with Yo Gabba Gabba!, DJ Lance Rock was a character portrayed by Lance Robertson. DJ Lance Rock hosted the show and also good friends with the Gabba Gang. Even though he appears to be a ‘regular’ human, he really likes to fly. So far, there’s been no word on whether DJ Lance Rock will be a part of the reboot. However, we believe that Robertson will more than likely return to the show and reprise his role. He was a big part of the show’s success and he was great at connecting with young viewers. His Instagram account features lots of Yo Gabba Gabba! content and he appears to be on good terms with the show’s creators. On top of that, he was really good at his job and there doesn’t seem to be any reason to replace him.
3. Live Shows Will Return
We already know that the Yo Gabba Gabba! TV series is coming back, but we also predict that the live shows will return at some point as well. Being able to see Yo Gabba Gabba! live was always a big draw for lots of viewers. During its original run, the series went on several tours in the United States and Australia. Not only will this be a great opportunity for viewers, but it can also be a serious money-making opportunity for the brand.
4. New Characters Will Be Introduced
During its run, the cast of Yo Gabba Gabba! essentially consisted of DJ Lance Rock and the Gabba Gang. However, there were other characters who appeared for various segments. While we think that DJ Lance Rock and the first Gabba Gang will all be coming back, we think there will be some new characters as well. For example, Biz Markie’s passing means that “Biz’s Beat of the Day” will no longer be a part of the show. It will be interesting to see what kinds of new characters the show decides to incorporate.
5. Adults Will Still Be Able To Enjoy The Show
Yo Gabba Gabba! may have been a kid’s show, but it was entertaining enough to be enjoyed by people of all ages. The bright colors combined with singing and dancing captivated people of all ages. We have a strong feeling that the reboot will have the same effect on people.