The Zephyr Pro is a New Gaming Mouse With a Fan to Cool Your Hand, is it Worth it?

Have you ever been playing video games on your computer when all of a sudden you feel the dreaded “mouse sweat” that makes your hand begin to slip from the mouse and potentially cost you competitive rank points, or just get your mouse all sticky? I sure have, and let me tell you it is not a great feeling. Well, Marsback aims to solve that problem with the Zephyr Pro Gaming Mouse. This is a mouse that has a fan built right into the mouse itself, which supposedly helps to cool off your hand and prevent that dreaded mouse sweat, but does it actually work? Well, Marsback reached out to me and wanted to see if I was interested in reviewing the gaming mouse, so I said yes, and the next thing I knew I had my hands on the Zephyr Pro. So, how do I feel about the Zephyr Pro Gaming Mouse?
Design
The Marsback Zephyr Pro, a sequel to Marsback’s original Zephyr, is a pretty small mouse, and it kind of resembles an ultralight mouse like the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, except without the full honeycomb design. It’s got some weirdly shaped holes throughout the back half of the mouse, which look to allow airflow throughout the mouse. Typically, I prefer bigger mice, just because I have pretty big hands and tend to play with a palm grip rather than a claw grip, but honestly, the Zephyr Pro doesn’t feel all too bad. My biggest complaint is that the first time I tried to use the side mouse buttons, the back button was just a little higher than I normally expect it to be, which caused me to fumble around with it a little bit, but that has less to do with the actual design of the mouse, and can easily be solved with a quick grip adjustment.
RGB
For $69, this mouse is absolutely loaded with RGB. It’s got lights on the scroll wheel, on the fan inside, and even on the bottom of the mouse, which you don’t actually get to see all that much, because a majority of it is actually covered by the mouse, so I would have liked to see that moved just a smidge outwards, but overall not a big deal. I’m starting to see more and more mice come with this RGB strip on the bottom of the mouse, and I have no idea what prompted this to become so popular, but I honestly kind of dig it. There’s also some pretty handy RGB options on the bottom of the mouse, you’ve got two buttons that allow you to change the RGB effects: one to change the RGB of the light strip on the bottom of the mouse, and the other button allows you to change the RGB effects of the fan and allows you to actually turn the fan on and off at will.
Usability
So, we’ve talked about the design, we’ve talked about the absolutely necessary feature that all gaming mice are required to have (obviously, the RGB), but now it’s time to talk about what really makes this gaming mouse unique: the fan. The fan inside the Zephyr Pro is generates absolutely zero noise, unless you hold it directly up to your ear, in which case it makes a slight buzzing sound, which I did find a bit odd. It’s definitely good that this mouse doesn’t make any noise, because no one is going to want to play games with not only a loud PC, but then a loud mouse on top of that. However, because the fan is so quiet and so small, it really lacks in power. The only way that I can feel any sort of air flow from this fan is if I hold my hand about half an inch off of the back of the mouse. Now, I don’t know about you, but when I play video games my hand actually rests on top of the mouse rather than above it. So, unfortunately, if you’re looking for a gaming mouse to keep your hand cool, then I’d say that you’ve probably still got some looking to do, because the Zephyr Pro does not deliver in terms of usability.
I have to say, I had my hopes up pretty high for the Zephyr Pro. I was excited to try a unique mouse that would hopefully solve the issue of mouse sweat, but unfortunately it just doesn’t deliver. However, there is something that doesn’t completely take the Zephyr Pro out of the game. It’s only $69, which is really cheap for a gaming mouse. So, would I recommend the Zephyr Pro for its marketed features? No, not really. However, if you’re just looking for an affordable mouse with some cool RGB effects, then the Zephyr Pro isn’t the worst option.