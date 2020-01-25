Theory Says Finn Used the Force in The Last Jedi: Do You Agree?

To be fair this isn’t the first time that Finn has been thought to be possessed of some type of ability in the Force since for a while during the anticipation that built towards The Force Awakens there were theories that he might be the main character that would be taking on the role of being the next major Force-user. Of course that was put to rest when Rey started coming into her abilities since despite his insane amount of luck when it came to surviving, Finn was a capable fighter but not much else. His ability to wield a lightsaber was indeed impressive as Christian Bone of We Got This Covered mentions, but the idea that he’s the one moving the heavy rocks out of the way using the Force in The Last Jedi is kind of suspect. For one, the idea that Finn is subconsciously making his own path towards Rey as he’s so glad to see her would have been shown with a much bigger effect since Rian Johnson obviously wasn’t going for the idea that Finn was going to be projecting Force powers, and if you watch carefully, Rey’s power is already shifting the stones further and further away to make a path for the Rebels as they’re exiting the cavern. So yeah, nice try, but that’s not quite the definitive proof that Finn is using the Force.
In Rise of Skywalker he didn’t have much of a chance to do that much since he was relegated to being Poe’s backup or fellow commander since Poe felt that he needed help, which is accurate enough since he’s been more of a flyboy from the beginning than a seasoned commander, and with the passing of General Leia he could certainly use the support, which is where Finn thankfully came in. But if J.J. Abrams was trying to show that Finn had any affinity for the Force then he kept it on the down low in a very convincing way. As for TFA, Finn’s ability to handle a lightsaber without killing himself and also taking on Kylo Ren, an accomplished fighter and Force-user, was impressive to say the least, but it still wasn’t quite that definitive. It might land within the EU and therefore not be considered canon or even relevant, but other figures throughout the history of Star Wars have picked up a lightsaber and done just fine with them. In fact during one comic story there was a moment when Boba Fett drew down against Darth Vader using a lightsaber that he’d taken from an unfortunate Jedi somewhere along the line. Vader was incensed at this development of course, but thankfully Fett escaped with his life and the Sith Lord went about his business. Christian Hoffer of Comic Book gets deeper into this subject as it warrants some attention.
Han Solo has used a lightsaber, albeit not like Finn, while Cad Bane from the animated series has used one, General Grievous has used four at once, and Pre Vizsla from the animated series wielded the darksaber, which is now in the hands of the main villain in The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon, who is possibly not a Force-user but still has some skill apparently. One great argument against these mentions of course are that Han used Luke’s lightsaber sparingly to open up a Tauntaun to save Luke’s life, while Cad Bane, Boba Fett, General Grievous, and Pre Vizsla are all trained warriors, with Grievous having been trained by Count Dooku. That might make Finn’s accomplishments with the lightsaber a little more impressive, but again, it doesn’t state in a definitive manner that he has any special use of the Force since being trained as a stormtrooper in the First Order he does have some knowledge of different weaponry and could possibly pick up on the idea that a lightsaber is ALL edge and that the blade will cut anything it brushes against. So again, stating that he has any Force abilities is kind of hard to back up no matter if one goes frame by frame through the instances that people want to use as their examples. If there’s anything that can be attributed to him it’s a lucky streak that only lasts for so long, much as it did with Lando back in the day since the gambler was actually rumored to be a Jedi in disguise in the literature, though he was of course a run of the mill human that was just exceptionally lucky. It could be that Finn is much the same and has an inordinate amount of luck that follows him and shows up whenever he really needs it. After all he’s been in some pretty hairy situations, and going up against a skilled Force-user was definitely high on the list. The fact that he could bang with Kylo Ren for at least a handful of moments was impressive, but given the fact that Rey had no formal training and fended Kylo off while Finn was taken out of the fight, it would seem that if the Force is with him then it’s a very conditional relationship.