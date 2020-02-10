There are 10 Marvel Shows in Development for Disney Plus

Disney isn’t pumping the brakes when it comes to it’s streaming service and there’s a good reason why. The streaming wars are obviously still in full swing and it’s likely that they won’t end anytime soon since Netflix, Hulu, and every other service are doing their absolute best to ramp up production and be counted as competition if not the authority when it comes to streaming. Disney+ though has at least ten different shows that are currently in development, which means that apart from a couple of the services they’re starting to think about taking the inside track when it comes to keeping the people entertained. Joey Paur of GeekTyrant and many others are likely excited to get started writing on those that we already know about, such as WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but there are several others coming as well, only two of which have to be speculated upon at this point. A few of the others that have been announced are Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and What If…? . The two other shows that might have to be guessed at as of now would be Marvel 616, a documentary show exploring the breadth of the Marvel universe, and Storyboards, which sounds very self-explanatory.
Loki is bound to be kind of interesting since a show all about the Norse god of mischief sounds like something that could be used to explore several different venues since Loki has been known to get up to all kinds of trouble in the Marvel universe. The trickster god could be granted a great deal more of a story this time around since he did have to play second fiddle even as a bad guy after a while. As for WandaVision, there is a theory that it’s going to tie in with Doctor Strange 2 in some manner that might make the show less of an actual reality and more of a dream that will be revealed when the movie comes out. As for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that’s definitely easy to explain since both men kind of bonded in Endgame and it was bound to happen that as part of the Avengers team that helped to save the world they would stick together for a while. What kind of adventures they’re going to get up to is hard to say but it’s very easy to think that Disney won’t be skimping when it comes to their story line.
As for the others, Hawkeye is a lot more interesting of a story than it might sound since it’s basically Marvel’s version of Green Arrow, but without the massive fortune and with a lot more attitude than Oliver Queen ever had. The famed Marvel archer could be shown as a family man or it could be an origin story since Hawkeye hasn’t been given one of those yet. It could even be a show in which he passes his mantle onto the next person in line, which could be interesting since it would transition Jeremy Renner out of the MCU, at least as a full-time character. Moon Knight is already catching a lot of attention since Daniel Radcliffe was tapped to play the lead role, and as many people would like to say he is the Batman, of sorts, of the Marvel universe as he’s quite wealthy, has a great deal of gadgets and weapons that he uses, and fights crime as a vigilante. The only real difference is that Marc Spector is a little more unhinged than Batman given that he’s purposefully developed multiple personalities in order to keep his crime-fighting persona a secret. Ms. Marvel might be one that a lot of people apart from comic books fans might not know just yet, as she’s a Pakistani-American girl that has taken on the role of a superhero and is kind of intriguing really since she’s still pretty young and not much of a fighter, but is insanely strong and quite flexible. You’ll see it when the show airs.
She-Hulk is a show that a lot of people are waiting for since they’ve been wanting it ever since the Hulk came out. Just who is going to play the lead role of Jennifer Walters, as she doesn’t lose sense of herself like the Hulk does, is still up in the air, but personally my vote would be either Gina Carano or Aubrey Plaza, as CGI is going to be involved anyway and either woman would be great. The What If…?. series is the most intriguing at this point since any Marvel comics fan knows that the series has dealt with very serious questions that could have affected the Marvel universe in a very serious manner if events had gone differently. Just think if the Punisher had killed Daredevil, as it was seen in one issue. It might not sound that bad, but the ramifications were huge. As it stands, the shows coming to Disney+ are already a great reason to keep your subscription and just be patient.