There are Two Transformers Spinoffs in the Works

Two more Transformers spin-offs are in the works it sounds like and it could be a good idea or a bad one depending on who’s writing the script and how the story pans out. The first is going to be Transformers: Beast Wars, an idea that takes place in the same universe as the original cartoon but is still wildly different as the Autobots are represented by the Maximals while the Decepticons became the Predacons. As the whole idea was centered around the Transformers crash landing on earth long before civilization occurred, the Beast Wars idea took off for three seasons before fading out, creating characters that were memorable enough but obviously paled just a bit in relation to their original counterparts. As stated by Ryan Scott of MovieWeb, the Beast Wars movie is bound to appear first since the writer for the project has been working since April of 2019 and will likely be pushing to get the first draft out any day unless he’s even further along. Right now it’s kind of hard to think that the progression of the Transformers will have gone from what people were expecting, for the most part, from the first movie to the Beast Wars saga that won’t be likely to feature any humans and should, if the source material is used, be mostly about the Maximals and Predacons attempting to survive on a new world while still being at each others throats like always.
Beast Wars was a cartoon that was attempting to push the limits of CGI back in the 90s when not a lot of animated series had yet made the jump but the idea was gaining popularity by the year. Looking back at it now the series was a little rough around the edges in terms of animation and even the story wasn’t all that well put together, but it’s easy to think that any writer could find something to focus on for an entire script and run with it. Optimus Primal, Rat Trap, Cheetor, and Rhinox, Megatron, Scorponok, Terrorsaur, and Blackarachnia are all characters that were prominent in the series, and as you can guess several of them were direct relations to their original counterparts, though Blackarachnia and several others were newer creations that brought a little more inclusion to the series since if anyone recalls there aren’t a lot of female Transformers and never really have been throughout the series. Oddly enough that’s not a truly negative thing and isn’t something that people have really groused about over the years, thankfully.
There’s even less detail about the second movie since there’s nothing to tell save for the fact that it will apparently take place in the same universe as the recent Bumblebee movie, meaning it could possibly be another prequel that might place before the original movie comes along, since there is a good span of time between the two, given that Bumblebee was set in the 80s, while the first Transformers movie, the live action one not the animated feature, took place in the 2000s. It’s a little ambitious to be sure, but there’s also plenty of time to fit another adventure in there, or it’s even possible the story could go back in time when Megatron was initially found and introduce yet another Autobot that’s been lost to time and memory. That’s harder to imagine since it would mean that Optimus Prime and the rest of the Autobots had somehow forgotten about one of their own, but it could still work if it was pushed in the right way. With that said though it’s more likely that we’ll see a more updated and newer story than that, and that Beast Wars will need a lot of work to really make a serious play for the big screen. At this point the Transformers saga was revived with Bumblebee after nearly being killed by The Last Knight, no matter what the box office numbers say. Anthony Breznican of Entertainment Weekly might agree with that assessment. The overkill that was the Transformers came too close to alienating the fans as the story lines from the comics and the cartoons has been ripped up and redone over and over like anything else, and at this point it’s not much of a wonder why a lot of us are having an issue trying to figure out just what’s going on.
What’s fun about Beast Wars however is that the presence of human beings shouldn’t really be a concern unless the writer is going to bring in prehistoric humans that the Maximals will want to protect. Without them the Maximals and the Predacons can simply go to war without worrying about human casualties, which would be a movie that might put on a pretty good show when it comes to special effects and the overall action sequences that we could expect. It’s great that the Autobots were always worried about collateral damage and human lives, but in a war against enemies that don’t have that same concern it’d be nice to see a movie where Optimus and his troops could fight fire with fire without any need for restraint.