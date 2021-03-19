There is a New VR Shooter Game Set in the Zombieland Universe

This new VR shooter that’s set in the Zombieland universe isn’t for the faint of heart, not just because of the zombies, but because the player will be dealing with the cast of the movie as well, since Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock are there to train the player in the way that only they can, by cheering them on and ridiculing them when they get something wrong. Oh yeah, it’s like stepping into the movie, kind of. This VR experience is something akin to the movie since the favorite characters are there and it’s pretty much the same thing, but the location is definitely different as the four characters end up finding the player and training them on how to kill zombies, how to survive, and how to gain better bonuses and weapons as the game moves forward. It’s something that is bound to be a great deal of fun for those that love VR and those that enjoyed the movies, since the idea of putting the characters into the game is bound to draw a lot of people to at least try this experience, since watching the movies was enough fun to make a lot of people want to give it a try. It’s definitely fair to say that the Zombieland movies were unique in their own way since they ascribed to the idea that zombies can run, navigate the terrain to a degree, and are more or less fairly nimble and capable of adapting when they need to.
In terms of a video game, the VR experience is definitely something that a lot of people would admit is the next step and the possible evolution that will eventually replace the current gaming experience. Of course, when we really look at it, the VR experience is something that’s been building for a couple of decades and at this point, it’s definitely a lot more impressive than it used to be, but as far as taking over it does feel as though plenty of people are still allowing nostalgia to win out since consoles and the old school feel of a controller in one’s hands is still a very preferred option that a lot of gamers tend to cling to. On its own, the VR experience is definitely impressive and is something that one can’t discount at all since it does offer a very pleasing experience for those that have been hooked on it, but there are still questions to ask before we usher in a world that looks like Ready Player One with people wearing entire suits that grant them the physical sensation of being in the game and VR headsets that transport them to a place like the OASIS. It does feel as though this might be able to happen one day, but as of now, people are still divided on what types of games they would like to play.
The thing with VR is that it immerses the player fully into a world that takes them away from the real one for a while in order to have a good time and gain an experience that they’ll pass on to others in the hopes that those others will want that experience as well. Word of mouth and testimonials are still powerful tools after all, and when talking about a game that is based around the ideas from a movie such as Zombieland, one can only imagine how many people might actually want to line up to get their own experience. The movies were easy enough to like since they weren’t strictly dramatic horror movies, but neither were they just comedy. They were the type of movies that people could have fun with and be grossed out by since there were plenty of moments that the gross factor was in full effect, but it was pretty funny throughout since Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson were a pretty decent pair to put together, while Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin added their own snarky humor to the mix as well. Just thinking about playing a game with the four characters from the movie is pretty amusing since one can imagine that they’d be willing to dole out the compliments when the player does something right, but would be absolutely brutal if the player does something wrong, with Tallahassee probably being the worst since he was typically the guy with the biggest mouth that wouldn’t hesitate to tell a person they were wrong in the most obnoxious fashion. But hey, it would be worth it just for the experience.
Out of the many games that have come in recent months and years this is one of those that a lot of people might find to be amusing and even pretty cool simply because of the cast, who are bound to make it even better when they start talking.