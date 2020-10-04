There is a Theme Park That’s Like Dungeons & Dragons in Real Life

It might be worth taking a trip to Utah when the pandemic settles down a bit just to see what Evermore is all about, especially if it has the kind of attractions that have been advertised. Any Dungeons and Dragons fans might be excited to take a trip to a place where you could possibly tame a dragon or even learn how to shoot a bow and arrow from a group of elves. It sounds as though the content to be found in Evermore changes with the seasons and costumes are definitely encouraged, but it’s also wise to learn a little more about the place before simply stepping inside since it might be nice to know what to expect. As far as the D&D experience goes though it does sound like something that would be a lot of fun since it would be great to see live representations of certain aspects of the game and walk through various exhibits and interactive games and situations that could leave one feeling as if they’ve just been through a live session of the game. Just taking a look at their website is enough to get anyone that’s heavy into fantasy and roleplay excited, since there are enough activities to keep a person busy for quite some time, and apart from the cost of getting there and getting in it’s definitely worth it.
From what it sounds like this park took around 5 years to put together, and is set up like an old-style European village, with a great number of updates of course. But the experience appears to be something that might entertain a lot of people since the idea of learning to shoot a bow, throw an ax, train a dragon, go on a quest for certain items, and experience many other aspects of the park is highly appealing. Oh yes, I’m definitely a former D&D nerd that would jump at this chance if it were possible at the moment since a chance like this would be something that would stick with a person since the idea of anything that has a fantasy theme such as this bound to be impressive. Fantasy is definitely a genre that’s been subjected to many different perspectives, so it’s likely that one might have a different idea in mind before coming to this place, but it does sound as though Evermore has enough to satisfy pretty much anyone that walks into its borders. When you think of how so many different stories see elves, dwarves, and other races differently and present them in different fashions, it’s easy to think that Evermore is bound to be another representation that people aren’t quite ready for. But the best part about fantasy is that perceptions can shift and adapt pretty easily since if you’re a fan of D&D then you know about planar travel and how there can be more than one reality that exists. Of course, there are bound to be plenty of people that argue about this, but it does feel that stepping into a place like this would make those arguments feel absolutely pointless since there would be too much fun to have.
The idea of fantasy is that there is no one tale that’s going to nail every aspect that people recognize or idolize efficiently enough to become a universal standard. It doesn’t matter what race is displayed or discussed, or what magical properties or effects are brought into play, fantasy is more or less the idea of a world that is resplendent in wonders that exist beyond mortal understanding and are there to be enjoyed by anyone with a decent imagination and a willingness to get into the story and have fun with it. Any fantasy world can be fun if a person gets into it, and Evermore is bound to be just the same since it looks like a great deal of fun and sounds even better. In a sense, it does sound like a Renaissance Fair, but one that is far more inclusive and doesn’t focus solely on historical aspects and dives into the deep end of the fantasy pool. The animatronics look pretty impressive, to be honest, and it’s likely that the characters are well-versed and hopefully pretty convincing since it sounds as though they’re all actors doing their best to help the guests enjoy their time.
Like any other park, it’s likely that there’s more going on behind the scenes that we don’t see since catering to people is a tough job and requires a lot of patience, not to mention a great deal of effort at times. But at the very least it’s nice to think that Evermore is a place where the employees are encouraged to have as much fun as the guests, even if this is something they do on a continual basis.