Home
Movies
There was a Samuel Jackson Death Scene in Jurassic Park but it Got Cut

There was a Samuel Jackson Death Scene in Jurassic Park but it Got Cut

52 seconds ago

Let’s be honest with this one, Ray Arnold’s death scene in Jurassic Park would have been kind of grisly considering how little was left of him when Ellie Sattler came upon the unfortunate engineer while attempting to turn the power back on. But then again his whole death scene was kind of the pointless type that makes no sense considering that every single fence in the park was shut off and there was no way anyone could have missed the fact that the velociraptors were likely running loose just like every other critter on the island. In a sense this was just another plot to get rid of another character it feels like, but there was a death scene lined up for Arnold that Samuel Jackson was set to film when a very natural disaster came in and derailed that idea. As Natasha Lavender of Looper reminds us, Hurricane Iniki hit the island of Kauai hard back in 1992 and made it impossible for Jackson to shoot his scene. The hurricane actually left the island in massive disarray and ended up costing six people their lives unfortunately, along with a damage toll that ended up costing well over three billion dollars. This was more than a good reason to cut the scene since by the time everything was back on an even keel, as much as it could be, things had progressed in a way that made it easier to just shoot Arnold’s severed arm and move forward. That was pretty gruesome in and of itself to be sure, but Jackson did manage to comment on the moment:

“I was actually supposed to go to Hawaii, to shoot my death scene,” Jackson explained. “But there was a hurricane that destroyed all the sets. So I didn’t get to go to Hawaii… All you see [in the movie] is the residue of my body, my arm. But yeah, I was supposed to be on set.”

The great thing is that Jackson did enjoy his time on set and had a blast shooting the movie along with Jeff Goldblum and the others, but he was looking forward to shooting his death scene. When a hurricane hits for real though it’s just time to stand back and let nature do her thing. It still feels like a death scene that shouldn’t have been so simple since even back in the early 90s Samuel Jackson was a great actor and kind of deserved a better character that might have been smart enough to say something like “I ain’t goin’ in the jungle with mutha******* dinosaurs!” You just imagined him saying that or something like it, didn’t you?

What’s great is that we can all imagine him saying something along those lines as of now, but he still had to grow into this persona since even by the early 90s it was something people were getting used to and hadn’t embraced quite as much yet. That’s not to say he wasn’t great then as he is now, but his characters definitely changed throughout the years, getting tougher and tougher and smarter of course as he had the chance to bring a little extra something to each role that made him so likable to so many. As Ray Arnold he was more or less just another guy that was trying to survive a desperate situation along with the rest of those that were stuck on the island. In other words he wasn’t a tough guy, he wasn’t a hitman or a military man and he certainly wasn’t Shaft. Can you imagine Jackson trying to pistol whip a velociraptor and saying “What’s my name?!”. Admit it, that kind of image is hilarious but Shaft would still get his ass torn up in the next second since a leather coat isn’t that much protection against claws and teeth that are naturally sharpened and have that kind of force behind them. Let’s just say that Jackson was given a prolonged throwaway role that wasn’t meant to advance beyond the parameters of the first movie and call it good.

That being said it’s kind of easy to assume that a lot of people tend to forget that he was even in this movie since Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neil, Sir Richard Attenborough, and even Laura Dern kind of dominated the screen for a good portion of time. Even the kids were a bit of a bigger draw in this movie than he was since they received a great deal of screen time in comparison. Ray Arnold was an important character, but overall he was deemed as expendable at some point since it not only left the group, supposedly, without a chief engineer but it made life harder since Arnold knew his way around the system without fail. Lex of course, being a hacker, was able to figure things out quickly thanks to movie magic and reasons, so in the end he was a needed character until wasn’t, if that makes sense.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Freaky Friday
A Freaky Friday Remake May Be Coming to Disney Plus
Bathtub
Here is The Legit Reason For The Witcher Bathtub Scene
What We Think Could Happen in Mandalorian Season 2
What We Know about the Darth Maul Disney Plus Show So Far
There was a Samuel Jackson Death Scene in Jurassic Park but it Got Cut
Disney Is Responsible for 80% of 2019’s Top Box Office Hits
So This is the Reason Daniel Craig Decided to Do No Time to Die
Ghostbusters Stay Puft
Why Eddie Murphy Turned Down a Role in Ghostbusters
Diane Neal
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Diane Neal
Tameka Cottle
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tameka Cottle
Jodhi May
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jodhi May
Rico Nasty
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rico Nasty
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure