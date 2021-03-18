There’s a Darth Revan Connection To The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian has been a hit for the past two seasons, with the only dissent coming from those that might not understand everything completely or those that do understand but are wanting to see even more of the Star Wars galaxy. If the connection between Darth Revan and The Mandalorian is ever shown though it would be a perfect way to bring in the Old Republic stories that are hopefully not so far gone that they can’t be used any longer. There’s no good reason why they can’t be accepted into canon really since the only presentations from the Old Republic that have been given are in book form and perhaps from fan films, but there has yet to be a solid lead into the Old Republic that Disney has really used, and it might be time to consider such a thing since the connection between Revan and the Mandalorians is one that could open up the galaxy a little wider and give fans even more of what they’re asking for. The story of Darth Revan is one that a lot of fans have come to learn about and is also one of the more popular stories since it speaks of an individual that managed to do something that very few other Jedi have. In fact, he might be unique in this manner, apart from a few unknown members of the Jedi Order that now belong to the Legends canon.
Darth Revan is a name that’s been known since around 2003 when Knights of the Old Republic came out and people went nuts over the game. Up until several years ago, the name was known mostly to hardcore Star Wars fans, but as of now it’s becoming less of a secret and more of a new idea that will hopefully spark more ideas that will lead to a brighter future for the Star Wars franchise, and possibly offer a lead-in for an idea for The Mandalorian. The deal is that Revan’s mask, which is Mandalorian in nature, was taken on by the former Jedi after he and his fellow Jedi experienced a Force vision of a Mandalorian named Cassus Fett, who butchered the inhabitants of an entire planet known as Cathar. The helmet that Revan would find and take on as his own belonged to a Mandalorian woman that had disagreed with Fett and had been killed along with many others. Revan, who was a veteran of the Mandalorian Wars, took the helmet in order to strike fear into the hearts of his enemies, and this worked to such a degree that the helmet became an item that was imbued with his power and, unfortunately, his corruption as he continued to wear it after the end of the Mandalorian Wars and when he fell to the dark side. Once Revan was captured and mind-wiped by the Jedi the mask was taken by Bastila Shan, who kept it from him out of the fear that it would bring his memories racing back and coerce him to embrace the dark side again.
He was given his helmet back, but upon his death on Yavin IV, Revan’s mask would eventually fall into the possession of one Sith after another, until it was lost to time. It’s easy to think that someone might have gathered his belongings and held them somewhere that might be seen as sacred, or at least safe since the legend of Revan was one that managed to influence the Jedi Order and the Sith alike as he walked within both orders. This could also be a convincing tale that might be told within the Star Wars universe that could factor into The Mandalorian somehow since it would be one that fans would probably enjoy seeing simply because it would bring two legends together, and would perhaps even touch upon the Mandalorian culture in an even greater way. Fans are already expecting conflict between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan over the darksaber, but perhaps if there existed another way that Bo-Katan could gain the authority she needed to rule over her fellow Mandalorians, it might be seen as a fitting compromise. It does feel as though she’s going to seriously consider challenging Din to a fight for the chance to wield the darksaber, but it’s a big hope that she’ll retain her honor and not attempt to find a devious way to obtain the darksaber while giving Din the shaft.
Using Darth Revan’s mask as a plot point would be something worth looking into hopefully, especially since it would help to link to the Old Republic in a big way, and as a result, would open up the history of the franchise a bit more in order to bring in more and more interest. It’s a big galaxy, but it has a long, long history as well.