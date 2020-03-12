There’s a Mrs. Doubtfire Play on Broadway

Jeremy Dick from MovieWeb is accurate when he states that no one can replace Robin Williams or the work he put in on making Mrs. Doubtfire come to life, but it’s not really surprising that a musical is being made from this idea since it does tend to lend itself to such a project. In fact it tends to sound like a fitting homage to the original movie, much more so than a sequel might have. Apparently there were plans for a sequel to be made shortly before Williams passed away, but without Robin in the picture the idea dwindled very quickly, and it’s likely for the better. The Broadway production however will be coming this early April and already has a great deal of support from many individuals that are eager to see just how Rob McClure, the man behind the characters of Daniel Hillard and Euphegenia Doubtfire, will work out. Anyone stating that he has his work cut out for him is of course being accurate and fair since Robin Williams breathed life into this role in the same manner that he did for many projects, creating a character that’s remained memorable for nearly three decades now and was one of the most widely accepted roles he’s ever taken on.
Likely as not people still remember that despite being a very funny individual, Robin Williams still managed to take on a few very abrasive and dramatic roles throughout his life that didn’t lean towards comedy. His career was filled with a great deal of drama and emotion despite the fact that he was one of the most legendary comedians to ever take a stage or make his way onto the big and small screens. Trying to top Williams is next to impossible, but paying him tribute by acting out one of his best loved roles is a big mark in McClure’s favor since a good number of people are obviously willing to take a chance and see if the play is going to do the movie justice. Mrs. Doubtfire was after all a movie that was well-suited to its time as it came out in the early 90s, into a decade in which America was in a big way rediscovering itself and what it found acceptable within society. Chris Gentilviso of Huffpost has a few things to say on this subject. It could have been the overwhelming humor that Williams brought to the role or the drama that lay just beneath the comedy, but what could have been seen as disturbing behavior by a dedicated father was passed off as his only option to see his kids again. People today might not see becoming a woman as the most viable option and some might even be offended, but back in the 90s the idea went off without a hitch.
Since bringing the idea to the small screen doesn’t even sound like a good idea and creating another movie without Williams would be enough to get a lot of fans in a tizzy, the next option had to be either leaving it alone or taking it to the stage, which is obviously the direction it was taken. Will it be as good as the movie? That’s kind of up to each individual to decide for themselves considering that some folks think that Robin Williams was about the best comedian and actor that ever lived, so it could be that trying to compare the play to the movie might not work. But for all intents and purposes the play is going to be a bit different thanks to the musical numbers and the fact that it won’t be line for line from the movie or even scene for scene. Trying to determine which is better is likely going to be an act of futility since despite being the same story there are just too many differences to not allow the movie and the play to remain as their own entities without the need to choose between them. It’s entirely possible to love the movie and the play at the same time after all, but to also keep clear that the original is likely to be a little better in the minds of many since Robin Williams was a comedic genius that is still sorely missed in the world today.
That being said though the play is bound to please a lot of people since watching the cast take on the responsibility of bringing this story back to life in a different manner is bound to something that will be heavily scrutinized but also very much enjoyed since the story itself was both touching and quite powerful when one really thinks about it. There’s not much doubt, if any, that McClure and the rest of the cast will be able to pull this off, and will do so in a manner that can easily be said to show great respect for the original movie. Misha Berson of Variety has more to say about this.