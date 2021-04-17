There’s a New Star Trek Podcast That Fans Will Love

Gates McFadden, aka Beverly Crusher on The Next Generation, is going to be taking on a new podcast that Trekkies will likely want to visit, but it does sound as though she’ll be taking on more than just Star Trek-related material as she welcomes several of her former costars on the show in an effort to reveal their lives, what it was like while filming, and many other subjects. The title of the podcast, Gates McFadden InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are? is bound to be a hotspot for fans to visit if only because it’s being hosted by one of those that took part in what is being considered as one of the greatest versions of Star Trek ever created. The Next Generation came at a time when the original series wasn’t exactly dwindling but was kind of fading out just a bit without much help from the movies to stay relevant. What TNG did was revive the story in a way by taking it away from the old series just enough that it could be advanced to a degree that hadn’t been experienced yet, and by doing this, things turned around in a big way and fans embraced the show in a manner that hadn’t been seen before since the number of people that latched onto TNG was amazing to be certain, and while there are still plenty of people prefer the original series, there are many more that happen to like both but still think that TNG tops every series no matter how impressive things have become since.
To be realistic, the podcast is going to discussing Star Trek, but it sounds as though Gates is intent on discussing much more than the show and her time on it, though of course, it’s likely that she’ll be fielding questions left and right from fans until people finally get the point and realize that she wants to talk more about life and the many decisions that have been made that have allowed people to end up where they are. It feels like a point that might not be fully understood for a while, but it’s bound to happen that it will sink in eventually if only because the podcast might weed out those that only want to talk about Star Trek from those that are willing to talk about other things. Talking about the franchise is all well and good and it’s likely that some of the actors could talk about it all day simply because they expect it from the fans. But needing to talk about other things does come up now and then since a fair distance from what made them famous might be desired by the celebrities now and then if only to seek another perspective on life that has nothing to do with their roles on TV or in the movies. One has to imagine that they field a great number of questions from fans whenever they show themselves for conventions or other events, and it can probably get a bit tiring. Whether the podcast will go as Gates wants it to or not is hard to say, but it’s easy to imagine that she’ll do her best to make it work the way she wants.
Quite a few celebrities have participated in podcasts over the years, especially those that have stepped away from or are no longer quite as active in their roles as they used to be. As a form of expression, it definitely allows the celebrities to reach their fans and interact with their fellow celebrities in a manner that keeps them connected but still maintains a certain distance that would appear to make life a little easier. Staying active is sometimes better than being completely retired since some celebrities have found that having nothing to do with their time can be kind of boring not to mention that it might leave them wishing for something to do. Gates is bound to find that running a podcast is a little taxing at times but it does sound as though she’s fully ready to take it on and learn everything she possibly can about the process as she continues to explore whatever subjects she chooses to highlight on a given day. This podcast is likely going to keep her busy and this is a plus since too many celebrities tend to become forgotten and even end up being lost to history once they’ve stopped acting or have left their more popular roles. Thanks to the advent of technology, finding our favorite celebrities and discovering what they’ve been up to is much easier, and it’s easier for celebrities to find ways to stay relevant as they embark upon new opportunities. Hopefully Gates will find that this experience is successful and capable of opening up a new perspective.