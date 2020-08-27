There’s an Explanation For Black Adam’s Suit

It would definitely take a long-time fan of Black Adam or simply the DC universe to really understand that his current look isn’t the same as the one he was originally given. It’s not just the fact that Dwayne Johnson is taking on the role, it’s the idea that the armored appearance that he’s been given with the vambraces and the greaves and the belt is not standard issue Black Adam, but thanks to New 52 this is what we’ll be seeing him in most likely, though there will probably be a few design tweaks here and there since the movie won’t start filming apparently untile early 2021, as the rumors go. And if anyone is getting excited to see Black Adam take on Shazam it likely won’t happen until a third Shazam movie as Zachary Levi has gone on to state, which is regrettable since it could be a while, but it could be worth waiting if things go well and the Black Adam movie proves to be a hit. A lot of people are already thinking that this will happen since Dwayne Johnson is a huge deal when it comes to landing him as a lead actor, and while he’s made a few duds in his career it’s been seen throughout the years that he’s a legitimate action star and brings a great deal of talent to each movie he stars in.
Black Adam is his chance to break into the DC universe and add another valuable individual to the mix since as one of Shazam’s biggest villains he offers a huge contrast to the hero that should hopefully be appreciated and given a great deal of respect since their power sets are essentially the same while their sense of morality is vastly different. Plus, where Billy Batson is still fairly inexperienced, Black Adam has been around for a long, long time and not only knows how to fight, but how to tap into the potential of his power in a much more efficient manner. This means that Black Adam is easily the more skilled opponent and knows how to utilize the powers at his disposal in a manner that could put Shazam on the ground unless Billy, who has the advantage of youth and knowing more about the era that they’ll meet in, could possibly outwit Black Adam in some way. That is the advantage of being younger after all, as youth sometimes trump age and experience simply due to being able to think in a very different way that allows a person to be more fluid and less set in their way of thinking.
But a Black Adam movie is going to be something that sounds absolutely brutal since likely as not his origin is going to make certain to get people to feel a bit of empathy for him, but the power that he’ll gain from the wizard Shazam will become a very dangerous thing since where Billy is looking to help people, Black Adam is looking to rule, to subjugate, and he has the type of power that can put him on par with a lot of heroes. The one thing that Black Adam doesn’t have that a lot of the heroes have though is the ability to do what he wants and to operate without as much of a conscience since he believes himself to be superior to others in every way thanks to the power that he holds. It’s already been seen that he has little if any regard for human life and that he’ll gladly torment the heroes by holding humanity in an iron grip when he has the chance. It’s going to be intriguing to see how Dwayne Johnson plays this role since it’s been a long time since he’s played a villain. It will also be interesting to see just how his origin story goes since there’s a reason why Black Adam became the person he is. As with many villains, he has a backstory that explains why he’s the bad guy, but whether or not it’s going to make people feel sympathetic towards him or not remains to be seen. One thing is clear though, if this new look that he’s sporting is going to be fairly accurate with just a few changes, then it’s probably going to be awesome.
Right now it feels as though the DC universe is coming up in a big way to at least try to make certain that they can kick things off with a bang before Marvel can make their way back to the big screen, since James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad, rumors of a Shazam sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, and the Snyder Cut are all seeking center stage at this time. Maybe Black Adam will be one more stride in the right direction.