These Are the Marvel Characters That Disney Does Not Own

The long and short of it is that Disney owns a hefty number of Marvel’s roster and aren’t about to part with them for anything since each character that they currently have on the list is another paycheck waiting to happen since there are still many that aren’t developed as of yet, and there are quite a few that are currently in the works. Those that Disney doesn’t own are few in number and are mostly related to Spider-Man, as Sony still has a firm hold on the web-slinger and has been granting permission to the MCU to utilize their content. some might think that it’s just a matter of time before ownership of all Marvel characters is under the umbrella that the Mouse House has been trying to use to shelter every property at this point. Sony isn’t giving up Spider-Man without a fight or without a heavy price tag that Disney likely doesn’t want to pay for a single character just yet, but a lot of folks are nearly convinced that it’s going to happen eventually, even if it means Sony being bought out in the same way Fox was. Some folks don’t want to see Disney take over in this manner since, despite the fact that they’re still not the biggest company out there for entertainment, it certainly feels that they’re bucking for such a thing to happen.
It does make for a few headaches when trying to develop a Marvel movie when one realizes that there are certain characters they still can’t use without permission, as more Spider-Man movies would be something that fans might like, despite the fact that there are several villains and a few other characters that can’t be used without getting Sony to sign off on it. But with the stable of Marvel characters that Disney currently has there shouldn’t be any impediment towards moving forward without needing to add Spider-Man into the mix every step of the way since there are plenty of heroes that can be used and reconditioned more than once to get the desired reaction that Disney is going for. From TV shows to movies there are a great many ideas for pushing several heroes and villains into the spotlight so that they can finally be recognized. The idea that Disney might be pushing to gain more and more control is enough to think that they’re not fully appreciating what they currently have on their roster, but this also feels like it might be an error in thinking, at least in part.
In a way, however foolish it might sound, it feels as though Disney has become a bit of a glutton by taking on properties that it didn’t fully understand and has bungled in a way no matter what the numbers state. To better explain this is the general feeling that fans of Marvel have stated throughout the beginning of the MCU and have continued to state in recent months. Disney and the MCU have definitely done a few impressive things, but they’ve also gone a long way towards creating a franchise that has attempted to smother the idea that fans have had about Marvel for so long, as certain heroes have been insanely over-powered and those that are OP in the comics have been neutralized in various ways for reasons that are still being guessed at as of now. It does feel that Disney really doesn’t know what to do with the properties it has, so taking on more would only be another mistake since they’ve already tripped and tumbled along this far and are bound to do this even further as they continue to appease their own sensibilities while ignoring a lot of the fans that are hoping against hope to see more and more familiarities between the comics and the movies. It’s not bound to happen since the characters that Disney still doesn’t own won’t be showing up without permission, and as it was made clear by the Russo brothers in regards to the Infinity saga, people have read the story and know how it goes, and they were trying to do something different. That’s all well and good for Disney and their various directors, who have made certain that people will watch and spend money on the movies, but there are still plenty of people that want to see what they remember from their younger years.
To be fair, some of the movies have made a good accounting of the comics in a lot of ways since Iron Man’s origin was almost spot-on, as was Captain America’s in its own way. Of course, things needed to be changed slightly and updated, but for the most part people have liked what they’ve seen, even with the slightly pretentious feeling that Disney is going to continue to do things their way without taking into account what Marvel fans might want.