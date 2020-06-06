These Are The New Movie Production Rules During The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life as we know it in almost every way. Many industries adjusted to reduce the spread of the virus and help people maintain a safe distance from one another. Limiting the number of people allowed in a place at one time works for some industries. However, it’s not that easy for others. Entertainment is of the industries that will have to do a lot of adjusting to get things up in running. After all, movie sets are full of people, and don’t always allow for actors to stay six feet apart. However, the film industry has created a solution to get things back in production while also keeping everyone safe. Keep reading to learn all about the new guidelines for the film and TV industries.
New Safety Precautions
In a 22 page white paper, The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) laid out their new suggestions for production during the pandemic. As you can probably guess, one of the first guidelines is that anyone experiencing COVID symptoms should stay home. The guidelines also note that the entire cast and crew will have their symptoms monitored on a daily basis. Recommended options for monitoring these symptoms include “electronic survey, manual screening and/or temperature spot-checks.” It is also being suggested that every person involved in a production be tested prior to returning to work. How often testing should be done depends on a person’s role on set. Actors are must undergo testing more frequently because they cannot practice social distancing or wear PPE.
Additionally, the guidelines state, “The number of people involved in close proximity with a performer should be kept to a minimum whenever possible. If a performer requires work by more than one make-up artist/hairstylist, make-up artists/hairstylists should observe appropriate PPE requirements, and both performer and make-up artist/hairstylist should observe hand hygiene practices immediately after completing the task.”
The AMPTP also recommends that each set bring on a COVID-19 Compliance Officer specifically trained in dealing with issues relating to the coronavirus. The document says: “Specific duties and responsibilities of the COVID-19 Compliance Officer(s) may include, but are not limited to, overseeing and monitoring physical distancing, testing, symptom monitoring, disinfecting protocols, and PPE education, protocols and adherence and such other duties as may be determined by the employer.” The AMPTP also adds, “A COVID-19 Compliance Officer shall be accessible in the workplace at all times during work hours and all personnel should have access to the COVID-19 Compliance Officer(s). All cast and crew shall be informed who the COVID-19 Compliance Officer is and how to contact him or her.”
Other minor suggestions include the limited use of paper and increased use of disinfectants.
What’s Next?
Unfortunately, the white paper didn’t address the one burning question most people have: when will production resume? At the time, there has been no official announcement on when filming will pick back up. The document also failed to mention how studios will handle increased production costs that will occur with these suggestions. At the moment, the intent is simply to come up with rules that will keep everyone as safe as possible.
However, the AMPTP has also made it clear that these guidelines are not set in stone. Things may change as new information on the virus becomes available. Employers, guilds, and unions will also have some flexibility to include additional guidelines as they see fit.
Overall, the document seems to be a step in the right direction. Still, many fear that production companies will not be willing to pay the extra money to accommodate the changes. After all, movies and shows operate on already tight budgets. Some may simply not be able to shoulder any extra costs. Additionally, none of these guidelines guarantee that people will not catch or become exposed to the virus.
Only time will tell how all of this will pan out. For now, one thing is certain: people in the entertainment industry are itching to get back to work.