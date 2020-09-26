This Altered Version of the Final Fight in Jurassic World is Amazing

So the final fight in Jurassic World becomes a shout/singing contest….okay then. It definitely had the benefit of being different and it’s obvious the water-dwelling dinosaur had the ability to one-up the I.Rex in a big way since that leaping attack out of the water is hard to beat. It does make a person wonder just how the sea-born beast would fair on land in a prolonged fight, but then again that feels kind of obvious. This final fight in Jurassic World was pretty cool really, save for a few glaring points that have been revealed and otherwise labeled as kind of impossible in a number of ways. In all fairness, I don’t like to nitpick movies since it’s harder to enjoy them afterward, but this fight scene does have a few glaring oversights that the audience kind of accepted without failure and without further introspection on the part of many individuals. For one, Claire outrunning a T.Rex feels like a huge stretch of the imagination, especially when she’s in heels. Has anyone ever watched a woman run in heels in the real world? It’s possible, but it’s not easy since the wrong step or slip could send someone straight to the hospital with a twisted or possible broken ankle given the momentum she’d built up. Plus, outrunning something that big and capable of the kind of speeds it could reach just isn’t bound to happen, particularly when it sees something that might be considered a tasty treat.
Then there’s the fact that the I.Rex couldn’t just dig all three of its intended victims out of the shop before the T.Rex even got there, since it felt as though the creature was pawing at the trio and not really going after them. This is a beast that routinely bashed its way through one situation after another up to that point, but of course, the danger had to be present but not so dire that we might see one of the boys, or Owen, dragged out and be threatened with death right before the T.Rex showed up. Now the battle itself was pretty impressive, but it’s still a wonder as to how Blue, who was much smaller than the other two titanic lizards, didn’t end up getting crushed or otherwise chomped. It’s easy to state that the velociraptor was too quick and nimble to get caught in such a manner, but in D&D terms it’s also akin to rolling natural 20s back to back on a Dexterity check while in a melee battle. Yes, I geeked out for a moment, don’t worry it’ll happen again. But the overall battle scene was impressive since it showed that the T.Rex could take an astounding amount of damage, even though it was down and could have been out before Blue came racing back in and the I.Rex found a resurgent T.Rex bulling it around once more.
Was anyone reminded of Jurassic Park III when the Spinosaurus took on and took out a T.Rex during this battle? The T.Rex definitely has endurance, but if it can’t handle itself in the first few moments of a fight then it’s pretty easy to overpower the beast apparently if the other dinosaur is big and strong enough. In the case of the I.Rex it feels that the creature is strong enough, but considering that it hadn’t had a real challenge up to that point, it was woefully unprepared for an opponent that could fight back with this kind of vigor. Up until that point it had only fought other creatures that were capable of defending themselves but couldn’t offer a lot of offense. And it’s more than a little obvious that the I.Rex wasn’t even close to being ready for an attack from the water, meaning it was kind of a one-dimensional predator still finding out where it fit on the food chain. Still, the battle was awesome from a certain standpoint, at least up until the moment when the I.Rex could have simply ended the T.Rex but chose to pause. This would indicate that the writers wanted to take that moment to make certain that help was on the way and that the T.Rex would surge back and win the day, kind of. In a way it kind of felt like lazy writing, demanding that the scene be given a pause when it would have likely felt more natural to keep things moving ahead.
Jurassic World was definitely a shot in the arm that the franchise needed, but there were moments when it felt as though the movie was leaning heavily on the ideas that had come before without offering an abundance of new ideas to keep it flowing. Many might want to argue this point and they’d be right to do so, but there are only so many directions to go with the dinosaur angle, and while Jurassic World is impressive, it also feels as though we’ve been given a past and future representation that were bound to clash at one point or another.