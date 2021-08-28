This Amazing Lego Stop Motion Homage to Classic Video Games

So, what’s more amazing, that this clip was started back in 2009 and finished recently, or what all went into the clip? Personally, I’d say both the dedication and the end result are equally amazing since this is impressive to think that it was all stop-motion and that the mind-numbing amount of time it took to create each segment had to be immense. That anyone has this kind of patience isn’t really amazing so much as it is awe-inspiring since the whole idea behind adding in so many characters and making them all look true to form as far as what a lot of people remember was great. For some folks, just the thought of sitting there and making sure every block was in the right place would be enough to send them to sleep or drive them crazy, so it’s fair to state that the people doing this obviously took their time to get it right and have a greater amount of patience than some of us given that putting together a small Lego set is enough for some folks.
But the stop-motion animation, that’s another level that’s hard to beat since the number of hours that had to go into this project is simply staggering given that the detail and the animation that these individuals put in motion is something that one can’t help but marvel at. Watching it being constructed in real-time would be kind of painful due to the fact that moving each piece and then taking the shot would likely feel like an endless parade of boredom that would be working toward a goal that many might not be able to see. But those that have the vision and the drive to make it happen are those that tend to get things like this done and find the necessary fortitude that can help them every step of the way. It does feel as though someone would wonder why they’re doing such a thing as this after a while, but it also feels that they would keep going simply because they’ve started it, and might as well finish it.
It does make a person wonder though what goes into the planning of something like this. Are there storyboards? Are there diagrams of how to put everything together? It’s not likely that every little thing in this video is freestyling since it feels as though trying to keep up with such a project using that method would be disastrous. It would be fun to take a look at the storyboards for a project such as this and figure out how the creators were planning on moving it along from frame to frame if such a thing exists. Each placement though, each shift of the Legos and each shot had to be planned out in some way, and while it did take 9 years, which means it wasn’t likely rushed all that often, it still feels as though it would have had a very meticulous plan that was still loose and versatile enough to roll with whatever changes might need to be made from time to time. And over the course of 9 years, it’s fair to say that some things might have been changed from their original form due to the different thought processes of the creators.
The rings were perhaps one of the most stunning parts of this creation since the tilt, the appearance, and the fact that they showed up so often, were what made them stand out in such a big way. But the rest of it was great enough to the point that one can’t help but think that the plan to make this in the first place had to be something that took a while to conceptualize. Just sitting around and wondering about what to put in, how to construct everything, and then put it together in one long video would be kind of tough simply because agreeing to one idea would take a while probably. Some people could likely do this without too much stress, while others might take days or even weeks to agree on anything since like it or not, big projects tend to test people from time to time given that they require a lot of planning and a lot of imagination to really push forward.
But this project came off wonderfully and to be perfectly honest, stop-motion animation is something that amazes some people and doesn’t really do it for others, but there was enough going on in this video that made it worth a watch and was impressive enough to watch the whole way through. It would appear that there are a couple of other videos out there that were made by the same creators, so obviously they happen to enjoy this kind of thing. Hey, everyone has their hobby, and this is one of the more impressive of the bunch.