This Clever Never-Ending LEGO Climber Automaton

The never-ending climber LEGO automaton is a pretty interesting creation that a lot of people could use for a bit of background noise or just something to play with and pass the time for a while. But it’s amazingly simple when it’s broken down too since there isn’t as much to it as one might think. Some LEGO creations are exceedingly complicated even without a motor and tend to take a lot to fully understand, but this one is nice and simple and could even be something that kids might want to try their hand at once they’ve come to understand how to put the pieces together and how to make it work. There are a couple of concepts to the creation that might require a bit of help, but it’s fair to say that some kids would surprise a lot of adults and come up with their own ways to understand the process. One thing that adults and kids do have in common a lot of the time is the love of LEGOs and what can be done with them, since there are a lot of projects that one could take on with LEGOs, and a lot of them are documented.
People putting LEGO projects together is fairly common on YouTube since some of the projects that people take on are enormous, and some are simply complicated and can’t really be done by everyone. But it does help that some folks can look at the designs and figure out what needs to go where and why before even touching a single brick. That kind of skill is amazing and easy to be envious of since watching folks that know what they want to do simply snap bricks together and come up with something amazing is a little humbling, to be honest. But thankfully that feeling goes away when they’re all done and show the completed project. Being jealous of such an ability is one thing, but standing in awe of people who can think these things through, see them in their mind, and then churn them out with little to no difficulty is simply amazing.
To be fair the builder in this clip did say that he had to decide on which kind of feet to use for the construct since it sounds as though he was trying to find something that would keep enough tension on each rung without slipping off, but would still slide off when it was time. The small groove in the panels he used for the feet made all the difference apparently, which is impressive since sometimes it’s the small things that one has to think about rather than the big picture. But the dynamics of this project are pretty cool to look at and think about since the main body of the construct is naturally pulling away, which then brings the feet into a perfect position to climb as they’ve been designed to do, and the hands are positioned just perfectly to act as support without needing to be dislodged each time a step is taking. Then, once the construct reaches the top and hits the required switch, the mechanism sends the climber back down to the bottom where it starts to climb once again, thereby making it a never-ending climber that might entertain a person for a good deal of time.
There are so many different ways that LEGOs can be used that it boggles the mind just to think of them. But simple and amusing ways such as this are always fun to see and even better, figure out. The mechanics of this design were so exceedingly simple that one might think about running out to buy a set of LEGOs and the materials needed to make it happen, but it’s usually easier to watch someone build than to build on your own unless one happens to be a LEGO whiz and loves building. The prospect and idea of it are great, but unless one really has the desire to make something like this and can visualize how it needs to, then the difficulty might frustrate many people simply because LEGOs can be challenging no matter what level one is attempting to build.
With that being said though pretty much every LEGO set comes with instructions, and videos such as this are often able to break down the process in a very easy way that most people can follow. Building with LEGOs isn’t really that hard since it’s all a matter of imagination and knowing which piece is going to fit what a person has in mind. This project is pretty simple when it comes to construction, but it’s the moving parts that might pose an issue for some folks unless they take the direction of someone that knows what they’re doing.