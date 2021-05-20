This Explanation for Why He-Man has a Tiger is Hilarious

The funny and sometimes unexpected ways that things happen in cartoons and the manner by which certain characters happen to come by their sidekicks is amusing, to say the least since sometimes the ideas that stick are born out of desperation. Amazingly, that tends to get the job done sometimes since if anyone is still wondering why He-Man’s sidekick Battle Cat (yes, the names weren’t that imaginative back then) is so big there is a good explanation for it. Cringer, the green and orange-striped cowardly tiger that would turn into Battle Cat, was actually quite a bit smaller in the cartoon, but he bulked up considerably when He-Man used the power of Castle Grayskull to transform him into the vicious and stalwart Battle Cat, who was the size of a horse to be certain. But the reason why this came about in the toy division was that when looking for something for He-Man to ride, an idea came to use a sculpture from another toy line. The only problem was that the tiger that was being looked at wasn’t to scale with the He-Man action figures. After being told to disregard this the person in charge of the design came up with the idea of turning Battle Cat green with orange stripes, therefore making it look different enough for the show. Armor was added, size was disregarded, and He-Man had his war mount in the form of Battle Cat. There’s more to it to be certain, but the main thrust of this was that the toymakers were simply trying to get something out and on the line for kids to buy in order to make money off of the idea, as has happened before. Would you believe that the Jawas from Star Wars originated as a small plastic figure dressed up in a sock fashioned to look like their regular garb?
There are a bunch of stories out there about how toys came to be and in some cases, they were brought into being just by playing around with what was available and doing what was necessary to make them marketable. When a person thinks about how much time and effort it takes to sculpt something they might find that it’s easier to improvise now and then with existing materials and come up with a prototype rather than rely on freestyling. In this manner, it becomes much easier to create a template that can be used in order to create one character or a range of characters that might have similar traits. This is one method, however, as there are a lot more no doubt that are used extensively when it comes to making toys. But seriously, if one walks down a toy aisle and takes a good, long look at some of the toys they might see a lot of similarities in construction when it comes to different brands. Various construction templates have been used again and again over the years while the form and function have been altered now and then to allow for increased mobility, more detailed appearances, and even more impressive accessories that come with the various figures that have been marketed.
It feels fair to say that a lot of folks who were growing up in the 80s might have had a few of the Masters of the Universe figures and might have even had Battle Cat or the black panther version that Skeletor rode upon. These pieces go for a pretty decent amount these days and the collector’s items that can be found here and there can reach the hundreds and thousands pretty easily. Wouldn’t it have been nice to realize how much they were worth back then? A lot of us probably would have still played with them anyway, but keeping them around might have sounded a little more appealing if we were aware of what these toys would be worth one day. Battle Cat is one of those that can actually be worth a good price if the owner has kept the toy in good condition, but the odds that any of us have actually kept said toys around for this many years is pretty low to be honest since the average individual will play with their toys until they’re well worn or until they break and then, who knows? Either the toys go to Value Village, Goodwill, or some other charity. But the story of Battle Cat and how the toy was marketed is still pretty funny since like a lot of toys it was kind of accidental even if it was repurposed with a good intention.
One thing to note, if the Masters of the Universe movie ever does get underway, it feels likely that Battle Cat would be a great addition that any director would be wise to consider.