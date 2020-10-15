This Family’s Ghostbusters Halloween Setup is No Joke

Someone has a serious love for the old school Ghostbusters that’s easy, and awesome, to see. One has to wonder what Ray is doing down on the ground though while Janine is helping the guys wrangle a ghost in expected fashion while Egon lays the trap down. These are the Ghostbusters that a lot of us grew up with when the cartoon came to TV, and a lot of folks should be able to recognize the iconic characters without any trouble since they were a part of the cartoon lineup back in the day and they were a great deal of fun. As a Halloween decoration, this is nothing short of great since it doesn’t look as though it would take too much to set up, but unless one could find the cutouts it would probably be a pretty big effort to get everything together. Plus, the cost of it all feels as though it would be kind of spendy unless someone knew just where to go and how to rig everything at a decent price. The lights for the particle beams are pretty cool since they work perfectly, and even the positioning of the Ghostbusters is great. Do you think Janine gets overtime for doing something that’s not in her job description?
Tried to get some night shots. I think they look a little better in person, but you get the idea. Still have to add speakers for the ghostbusters song. My kids played in the car for about an hour before we had to go inside. Knocked off the wooden hood ornament I made, but it’s an easy fix. The amount of love and feedback I’ve gotten from this project has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you all for the messages, likes, and kind words. Great freaking community. #ghostbusters #therealghostbusters #halloween #samhain #boogeyman #staypuft #halloween #halloweendiy
It does make me wonder if anyone has ever thought of putting the 2016 Ghostbusters out on their lawn like this, or if maybe that thought has come and gone. Let’s be fair here, the ladies that made the movie back then are funny individuals and have earned their spot as comedians. But when it came to acting as a team and trying to revive an old idea, one that fans had already been heard to say they wanted, again and again, the feeling is still that they listened for a moment before going off in their own direction. A few things about the 2016 movie felt like a slap to the face to a lot of fans, especially since they brought in the originals, apart from Rick Moranis, to cameo in the movie. There were genuinely amusing and funny parts in the movie, such as my personal favorite, when Holtzmann unleashes her new toys and vaporizes one ghost after another. The rest of it though felt a little too contrived and over the top cheesy, which is why a lot of people might have felt a little cheated. There are still those that are willing to debate about it, but instead, it’s probably better to just admit that the 2016 version had its moments and move on. The movie that a lot of people are really anticipating at this time is Ghostbusters: Afterlife, since it would appear to be taking off with the descendants of at least one Ghostbuster, Egon in particular, as we might find out things about the brain of the team that we didn’t know to begin with.
One has to remember that we didn’t get to learn a lot about the guys’ pasts from the movies or the cartoon, and it’s fair to say that it could be interesting to find out more about one of them at least, but it does feel more likely that Egon’s past will only come up as it relates to the present. Still, the movie already looks like it could be something great since Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard are starring in the movie, and that’s a good enough start to think that something great is going to happen. Plus, the fact that it’s taking place outside of New York, in the countryside no less, is even better since it’s a new venue, with new faces, and hopefully with a call being put into the guys to get them back in action. At this point, though one can’t really help but wonder just what happened to Ray, Winston, and Peter after the end of the second movie. Hopefully, Afterlife will reveal all of that and will give us even more since people are going to want to know just what happened to some of their favorite characters. It would be interesting to see if the guys settled down and had families, but with Peter, it would be interesting since he and Dana appeared to have rekindled a relationship, maybe.
In the meantime, seeing that there are fans out there with this much love for the Ghostbusters is pretty cool.