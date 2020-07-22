This Godzilla Parody is So Crazy We May Just Have to See It

How self-aware can a low to no-budget movie be? Seriously, NotZilla is hard to avoid laughing at in a good way since it’s not bothering to defend itself but instead going full bore and into the abyss when it comes to spoofing the effort that’s made to show just how cheap this movie is. And the truly funny part? This is what makes it sound and look like something that a lot of people have actually enjoyed. It’s already been gaining a lot of attention and should be coming out this coming August, so don’t be too surprised if people are talking more about it in the weeks to come. From the rubber monster suit with the visible zipper to the fact that the creature grows bigger by consuming alcohol, this is a story that’s already bound to one of the most talked-about titles in the days to come. Of course, it could always fade to nothing upon its release but the hope is that it generates enough good humor that people will actually want to talk about it a little more just to have fun with the idea. After all, with everything this year has been throwing at everyone it’s possible that a bit of humor could liven everyone up just a bit, and a giant lizard that is powered by alcohol instead of nuclear radiation would be something new and unique that people might be willing to think about.
The Godzilla theme has been done over and over throughout the years, making the switch from the giant lizard to other monsters, to a confrontation with King Kong, to the idea of the Power Rangers fighting various monsters that are super-sized by magic, and many others. But rarely has anyone really gone all out when it comes to spoofing, and to be honest, this movie isn’t going all out since it is on a budget, but it’s still doing everything it possibly can to be hilarious. The sets are cheap, the effects are cheap, and the most spectacular parts of the movie are likely just as cheap. But you know what? Who cares? The fact is that it looks just ridiculous enough to be hilarious, so there are no worries about how it’s going to be received since it looks like a movie that was made for the fun of it, which is one of the best reasons to do anything. Too often we tend to get too serious with movies and as a result, a lot of people get overly critical and tend to enjoy what they’re watching a lot less. With this, the expectations and the bar are equally low, which means that people should be able to just sit back and enjoy and have a good, hearty laugh.
In all fairness, it likely took at least some thought to come up with this idea since feeding anything beer, be it a human or an animal, is never bound to have an effect of promoting rapid growth like this. But that’s what happens when one allows an idea to run forward without looking, and despite what anyone thinks, there are times when it happens to produce something that’s so bad that it’s great. This would be one of those times since anyone that’s bound to be stodgy and not at all enamored of the idea since it’s too ‘silly’ or ‘mocks real movies’ should probably think twice before even trying to get into it. If just the trailer makes you laugh however then it’s definitely recommended to put on your playlist when the movie comes out. The fact that this Zilla actually turns around spews fire from the other end is enough to make some people roll their eyes and groan, while others might laugh and claim that it’s the funniest thing they’ve seen all year. Sad as it is that particular bar is pretty low, but this movie should sail right over it anyway when it comes to making people guffaw with laughter. It has the villain tropes, the hero tropes, and the destructive but possibly misunderstood monster tropes and it’s going to use them almost in a connect the dot type of pattern. At the very least it won’t be trying to confuse people since it will be making fun of itself as it goes along and narrating the story through its characters. How great is that?
If you’re an uptight critic and think that this is the end of cinema as we know it, well, you might not want to watch this movie. But if you just want to have fun with it and don’t worry about the details then it should be great since the movie isn’t pulling punches, even when aiming them at itself. Sometimes the best sense of humor is kind of twisted.