This Incredibly Made Godzilla Vs. Kong Fan Trailer

Get ready for a movie of epic proportions since two titans are going to war once again, and this time the supremacy is one that won’t be questioned hopefully when all is said and done. Godzilla and Kong have battled in the past but people are still divided about who takes home the W in this instance since Kong and Godzilla have thus far stayed away from each other in this current universe, as Kong has been seen as the guardian of Skull Island while Godzilla is the supposed cure that the planet needs when humanity grows out of control. It’s very easy to see that many people are instantly favoring Godzilla in this coming fight and there are a lot of good reasons why. The movie that is yet to come this year is bound to spark a great deal of interest and an entire slew of articles that will be pulling from every direction possible to try and justify theories, beliefs, anecdotes, and archival knowledge about the two titans shortly before they collide on screen once again. The release date is slated for November 18th of this year and while that might sound like a long time to wait it’s likely going to go by just as quickly as it needs to as people continue to wonder and imagine just how this fight is going to go and who’s going to hold the edge in what might be the final confrontation.
Like I said there are a lot of people that might not be necessarily pulling for Godzilla but are still thinking that he has the most advantages at this time. For one, his atomic nature is hard to get around since the creature can fire a blue ray of fire that can burn through pretty much anything from his mouth, and upon absorbing enough radiation only has to approach his enemies before ‘bursting’ with atomic waves that can tear them apart. We got to see this when Godzilla went up against King Ghidorah in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and in truth, much as it pains me to say it, Kong has no natural defense against this since as tough as his hide it, it’s also insanely flammable and the flesh would crisp on his bones the moment Godzilla was able to get within range. The saving grace here however is that in the fight with Ghidorah, Godzilla had already been exposed to a nuclear bomb that not only destroyed his underwater home but put him firmly back in the fight with enough energy to take on and take out his enemy. Mothra added her own energy to Godzilla’s as she passed on and this was once again enough to get up and get back in the fight. If Godzilla has no access to that type of energy in a fight against Kong though his breath weapon becomes his go-to attack, and while it’s still formidable it’s easier to dodge than the burst, if Kong can reason well enough to stay clear of it.
Then there’s the idea that Godzilla’s hide is pretty thick and even armored with his scales. From head to tail he’s covered in natural armor, and while Kong is extremely tough and can likely pound away at the big lizard, it’s going to be one heck of a time getting through that hide without some help. Plus, add in Godzilla’s tail that he can use as a whip, his bite, and his claws, and he’s a nightmarish opponent for any Titan. I won’t even get into the intelligence factor since each one of the titans has been seen to possess some intelligence, though who’s the smartest is up for debate. Kong, as a primate, is a thinker as it’s been depicted on film, as he’s made use of rudimentary tools such as a tree for a club and a ship’s rotor and anchor chain as a flail. Plus, keep in mind that Godzilla is set in present times, while Kong: Skull Island, was set back in the 70s, when Kong was said to still be very young and not fully grown. Imagine how much bigger he might get, and how powerful he might become once he reaches maturity. Godzilla might still be bigger overall and have more obvious threats, but Kong’s tenacity and brute strength can’t be completely ruled out since he had to contend with various threats on his island as a youngster and came out victorious. It’s true, Godzilla and the other titans are another threat entirely, but the only way this is truly an uneven fight, as I’m seeing it anyway, is if the other titans decide to gang up on Kong, then it’s game over without question. But Godzilla vs. Kong? This is going to be one of the fights we’ll remember for the rest of the decade no doubt.