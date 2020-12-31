This Infamous Buzz Lightyear Toy Story Plothole has Finally Been Addressed

Well, one of the biggest plot holes in Pixar, among the many, has been addressed finally, and people might not want to hear it since the truth is that the solution is likely not what they wanted to hear. Toy Story has existed for a while now as one of the most popular animated buddy movies, as well as a coming of age story, that’s ever been created, and yet there are a few plot holes that have been noted in the history of the franchise, one that started in the first movie and was never really given an answer. As pretty much everyone that has ever watched the movies knows, the toys always go inert when a human comes around so as to keep the illusion that they are toys and don’t have thoughts and feelings of their own. There are plenty of psychological discussions to be had from this but we won’t go into that right now. But one of the biggest questions is why Buzz Lightyear, who believed himself to be a real space ranger, would go inert when humans were around if he really believed he was who his packaging said he was. People have been wondering about this and even obsessing on this issue for quite a while to be certain and while it’s something that a lot of us might roll our eyes at as we just move on with our lives, some people have continued to have this discussion for years now and haven’t been able to let it go. But thankfully, Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter had this to say, via MovieWeb:
“We went through a lot of discussion on Toy Story, the first one, about like, ‘If Buzz doesn’t know he’s a toy, why does he go rigid when a kid walks in the room?’ We had a lot of explanations and talk about that, too. And in the end, nobody cared.”
Did everyone get that? The people at Pixar have never really explained it because they didn’t want to because they wanted the logic circuits of every viewer to essentially turn off while watching the movie. It’s easy to sit back and laugh for a minute while agreeing with this revelation, but it’s also easy to think that they might have just killed the mystery of it and possibly ‘ruined’ Toy Story for a lot of people since the whole idea of Buzz not knowing he was a toy has sparked a lot of debate over the years. People have been trying to figure this out and have applied their own theories to the matter and have even debated endlessly…about an animated movie. So really, Pixar has kind of dropped the ball in a creative fashion for not trying to at least come up with a theoretical or hypothetical reason and has in fact become a bit lazy in the process. But at the same time, people do kind of need to get a life if they’re still discussing such a thing so long after the fact. Create a theory, write a bit of fanfiction, do something to alleviate your anxiety about this matter, and then move forward.
But the fact that Pixar even has plot holes is due to the idea the Docter has actually stated that he wants people to escape the real world for a time, to not think about anything logical, and to just go with it for a while. That’s easy to understand, it’s a bit lazy from a writing perspective and allows for a lot of mistakes, but it’s still easy to understand since kids don’t need to be bogged down with a lot of extraneous details that might otherwise skew the story for them. Remember back to some of the tales that we heard as children and try to think of whether or not we had a bunch of small, meticulous details to sort out with Mother Goose and Grimm’s Fairy Tales. There weren’t that many, were there? The stories we were given were what we dealt with and what we either learned from while being entertained or were freaked out by since some of them make anything in Toy Story look like a pleasant dream. But while Pixar is letting itself off the hook for this plot hole it’s perfectly acceptable for fans to write their own conclusions to this issue since a lot of people do like things to make sense and can’t rest easy until they do. But any help from Pixar is going to be non-existent largely because they don’t intend to fill any plot holes, now or in the future it sounds like.
Like it or not, this is the final word on this matter since Pixar is going to keep pushing ahead, and there will likely be plot holes aplenty to come.