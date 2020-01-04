This is Called The “Movie Trailer Mashup of the Decade”

The movie mashup continues as the Sleepy Skunk is clearly having a good time with this. The 2010s definitely delivered with a heap of great movies and some that weren’t all that well-received but were still somehow memorable since they were thrust in front of the public to be noticed. This past decade was definitely filled with more than one kind of movie and the advances in modern technology made certain that it was bound to be memorable no matter what. Whether you managed to see even half of the movies on that list or even just a fraction it means that you might have witnessed some of the most epic highs and the laughable, cringe-worthy lows since there were some movies that were ridiculous to the point that many people wonder why they were even made. It feels fair to state that upon the arrival of 2010 that a lot of us were ready for something different, something fresh, and something that would knock our socks off the moment we sat down in the theater, and in a lot of ways we managed to get that and more.
It wasn’t all perfect by any means and there was rarely a movie that was universally loved since everyone has their own opinions and it’s easy to think that we’re never really going to agree one hundred percent on any movie since there’s always something that will be enjoyed by one person but not by another. However the act of some folks attempting to browbeat the idea that some movies are worth more than people tend to think is kind of amusing given that said people don’t want to admit that their opinions are all well and good and they’re allowed to be voiced, but demanding that other people pay attention and agree with them is one of the least effective ways to get people to listen. The 2010s aren’t exactly unique for this but this decade did literally have something for everyone since every last person that can operate a camera and write a halfway decent script appears to be interested in creating a project that others are then deeming art and exclaiming over as they try to convince themselves and others that it’s worthwhile and is able to contend with the bigger studios. The bigger studios have been pumping out movies nonstop to try and keep up with each other and to make sure that people keep feeding into their every effort as the box office numbers have been going up and up and sometimes down depending on the movies. Deanna Janes of Harpers Bazaar has a few movies that you might want to check out.
It’s kind of hard to believe that a decade has come and gone, isn’t it? But when you look back over the last ten years and think to yourself that some of these movies were absolutely great while some were less than memorable it’s difficult to believe that so many major hits co-existed in the same decade, let alone in the same year at times. It’s also kind of amazing to think that our attention span is so limited now and then that some of us might not even remember a good number of the movies that flash by in the video while trying to wonder if we can recall just when and where we saw each one. There were some that were such major moments in cinema history that the day and place we saw them might be burned into our memories for good, while others were a kind of there and gone type of experience that didn’t warrant much more than a ‘meh’ before moving on. Overall though the movies that rose to prominence in the 2010s were a stunning mix of the good, the bad, and the seriously WTF, creating a vast network of interconnected themes and ideas that could be used to explain, influence, and sometimes justify one another in a way that was hard to follow at first but became a little easier if you suspended reason and rationality.
One of the only real downsides of this decade is that it not only continued the reboot/remake trend, it heightened it to a degree that made it seem cool and edgy to bring back old ideas and try to remake them into new movies that in many cases just didn’t work as well and for the most part were walking dumpster fires that should have been vetoed the moment the idea came across the table. Dan Barnes of Taste of Cinema has a few that he’d like to share. Child’s Play anyone? Robocop? Point Break? There were several others that really didn’t make a lot of sense to tout in front of the audience any longer, but some of them were beyond bad since they were basically versions of the original that had been torn to shreds and then pieced back together using updated techniques and methods that didn’t pan out. In other words, the 2010s were great for some of the stories they told, but otherwise there were some that people were glad to forget about.