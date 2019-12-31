This is How Deadpool Should Debut in The Marvel Cinematic Universe

When the Fox/Disney deal came to a close, fans were understandably curious on how certain Marvel characters would be handled. One of the biggest characters fans were curious about was the famous Merc with a Mouth, also known as Deadpool. Technically speaking, Deadpool made his debut on-screen when he appeared in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but we’d rather just bury that and pretend it never happened. In 2016, a real version of Deadpool hit the big screen and fans couldn’t of been any happier. The success spawned a sequel that was also very successful, but it led to some questions, such as how the character would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With both of his movies being rated R and not exactly being kid-friendly, how exactly would he fit in a Disney-produced franchise?
Progress on a third Deadpool movie has been heard through the grapevine, and there have been several rumors that it would continue to be rated R, but without confirmation, those are still rumors. Recently, however, Ryan Reynolds himself gave a brief update on the film. During an interview on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds gave an update on the film’s progression that pretty much confirms that a third Deadpool movie is indeed happening.
“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”
Now that we’ve heard this from the very mouth of Reynolds, we can safely assume that the movie is happening, but there are still some questions that need to be answered. We’re all still curious on whether or not Deadpool will actually join the Marvel Cinematic Universe or if his Disney-produced films will be separate from it, not to mention if it will still be rated R. These are questions that have been asked for a while now, but then again, why change something that’s been working so well? There are so many ways they can play around with Deadpool, so let’s explore some possibilities.
Since it’s highly likely that Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let’s make some theories on how he’ll make his entrance. Some reports suggested that his debut will be similar to that of J. Jonah Jameson’s from this year’s Spiderman: Far From Home. For those who recall how he was introduced, it was rather short and brief, but it was meant to take us all by surprise. The fact that he was played by J.K. Simmons, the same actor who portrayed the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, made it even more of a surprise. Other reports claim that Deadpool will debut like this in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he’ll most likely pop out of a portal and say something silly in true Deadpool fashion. This will make sense for him, because if the reports are true, then it will be a brief and unceremonious way to debut a character that is popular for breaking the fourth wall.
Having Deadpool debut in a Doctor Strange movie might sound odd at first but keep in mind that he was already a part of another universe. That universe was already loosely connected to the Fox-produced X-Men franchise and continuity wasn’t exactly their forte, so having him pop out of a portal to make fun of Doctor Strange wouldn’t exactly be out of the ordinary. Will fellow X-Force teammates, Cable and Domino join him? That’s probably something we’ll have to sit on. With Doctor Strange’s next movie releasing before Deadpool 3, it’s not hard to believe that he can make a quick debut in that movie and have his own later on. The next question is what exactly can he do in his own movie now that it’s under Disney’s roof?
Let’s not keep stressing about whether or not Deadpool 3 will be rated R, but let’s assume for one minute that it will be rated PG-13. That might sound pretty lame to many fans, but there is a way it can work. By now, people who have watched his movies might think he has to be very vulgar in order to be funny, but that is not true. Deadpool is funny because he is aware that he is a comic book character and he constantly reminds the audience of his predicaments. That is the definition of breaking the fourth wall and he is one of the few characters in comics that can pull it off very well. He did that a lot in his movies by sometimes looking at the camera and even during his narrations, making him a unique type of funny character. It’s the character’s trademark and it works so well, so if Disney intends to keep something for their version of Deadpool, then let’s hope they keep that.
For those who are unaware on how a film is rated R and PG-13 in terms of vulgarity, here’s a brief lesson: if a studio wants to keep it PG-13, then they’re allowed only one F-bomb. Now fans might be thinking, “How can a Deadpool movie work with only one F-bomb?” Well, they have a point, but it’s not impossible. How many other characters in Marvel like to throw around F-bombs? The answer is Wolverine, a rival and sort-of friend to Deadpool. Fans have been itching for Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine so he can go up against Deadpool, and that’s something that can still happen. Having Wolverine debut in Deadpool 3 for the MCU would be fun to see, but if both characters like to be vulgar, then how can they both be in a movie together if it’s rated PG-13?
Let’s go back to how Deadpool loves to break the fourth wall. In his movies, he was well aware that an audience was watching him and randomly acknowledged it. So take a second and imagine Wolverine and Deadpool fighting together or each other in a heated battle where one of them gets very angry and feels the need to unleash an F-bomb. Of course, Deadpool would be the natural choice to say the word, but then Wolverine decides to let it out first and beats him to it. Deadpool’s reaction would be to literally say, “that’s my line!” and the fact that he would be legally unable to respond with another F-bomb only make him more angry. Going this route would allow for the use of one F-bomb while letting Deadpool to have a brief moment to break the fourth wall.
Even if it’s not Wolverine to do this, imagine if a younger hero were to say it. Then Deadpool would have an uncharacteristic moment of maturity where he yells, “watch your gosh darn language, young man!” The man is unpredictable, so why not utilize that to the fullest?
With Ryan Reynolds confirming that Deadpool 3 is on the way, we can only guess on how he can make his debut. If there is one thing we can be sure about, it’s that he will make a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.