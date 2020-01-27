Home
Entertainment
This is the Character Patrick Stewart Will Never Play Again

This is the Character Patrick Stewart Will Never Play Again

30 seconds ago

X-Men fans might actually fall over in shock upon hearing that Patrick Stewart doesn’t want to play the role of Charles Xavier again, but hopefully before they pass out they would be up for listening to why. The actor has been playing the role of the mentor and leader of the X-Men for years now and several movies have seen him do questionable to noble things in order to keep his people safe and to unfortunately bottle up a presence that he felt was too dangerous to be allowed its freedom in X-Men: Last Stand. The character has never been entirely perfect, not even in the comic books, but Professor X has been loved all the same by fans since he’s a powerful mutant and supposed moral center of the team which is kind of hard to believe given the acts he’s committed between the comics and the movies. He does have the ability to be a great and very astute leader but there have been times when Charles has chosen the practical route over the right one and it’s come back to bite him and his team in the backside since for someone that appears so wise at times he’s still capable of a shortcoming or two given that despite being able to read minds he’s not always as capable of focusing his attention where it really needs to be.

But the reluctance of Stewart to pick up the role again comes from the fact that during the movie Logan his character was killed off by X-24 as Patrick Phillips of Looper reminds us. Stewart sees this movie as a means of both Xavier and Logan finally being laid to rest after long and eventful lives in which both men have suffered a great deal and have done things that they’re not proud of but have at least attempted to make life better for those around them. During the movie it was seen that Professor X had begun to slip and had unfortunately become highly prone to seizures that, thanks to the power of his mind, could wreak an enormous amount of havoc on those around him, going so far as to kill anyone within the unseen blast radius that his mind projected when such a moment hit. Logan thankfully was able to at least resist the unrelenting psychic barrage just enough thanks in part to the same adamantium skeleton that had been poisoning him for so long and in part because he’s just that tough and his healing factor likely played a part as well. In any case, he was the one individual that could withstand Charles’ seizures long enough to dose him with a remedy that would end the seizures and bring Charles back to lucidity for a while. In short, the movie was about the two former X-Men getting older and more infirm as the years passed by in a world where the X-Men were dead and gone and the world of heroes was no longer the same.

But Stewart’s unwillingness to return to the character is largely due to the fact that he believes that this was a way for him and Jackman to say goodbye to their characters for good and all, and it’s not likely that he wants to revisit the mantle of Charles Xavier since it was a fitting ending finally for two very notable characters. Of course plenty of people are now claiming that he might come back if there was a good enough story to tell and if he was enticed just enough, but maybe it’s time to finally let some characters pass on. In the world of comics death is never a certainty as we’ve seen since people can’t bear to lose their heroes and in return the writers will find some way, no matter how inane or convoluted it is, to bring back the favored characters and explain how it happened using movie and comic book magic that will appease the fans and make the death inconsequential since the character is back and all is right with the world. If you feel the need to sigh like I do take your time and get it out, because this is the point when pandering to the fans becomes overkill in a very big way. Don’t get it twisted, I’m not saying Rian Johnson is right in any way when it comes to catering to fans, but there is a point and time when acceding to their wishes is just too much and ends up ruining a story that’s already been told. Matt Donato of Slashfilm might actually back me up on this, I hope.

The need to bring comfort to the fans has resulted in bringing many a hero and even villains back and it’s become overkill as of, oh, decades ago. Much as I hate to admit it, there is a time when we need to move on from the old heroes and villains, and it would appear that Patrick Stewart is trying to do just that.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Prediction: We Won’t See This Obi-Wan Series for a Long Time
Chicago Fire Season 8
What Does the Future Hold for all The “Chicago” Shows?
Meet The Full Cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series
Doctor Who Season 12
Why is Doctor Who Losing So Many Viewers in Season 12?
Why a Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie Isn’t Necessary
Five Bond Films to Watch Before No Time To Die
Killer Klowns
Killer Klowns from Outer Space Funko Pop Figures Exist
Last Stand
Star Wars: The Last Stand is An Amazing 4K CGI Short
This is the Character Patrick Stewart Will Never Play Again
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Elle Paris Legaspi
Melonie Diaz
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Melonie Diaz
Omari Hardwick
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Omari Hardwick
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter