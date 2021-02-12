This is The Mandalorian Explained by Someone Who’s Never Seen It

That’s about as simplistic as it can get, especially since this explanation covers a short amount of what’s really going on but still gets the basic gist of the story between seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian. Obviously there’s a lot more detail to it, but when all you’re getting comes from a Twitter feed it’s bound to be filled with a few gaps since the lack of real information on the social media site (0h yes, I did) tends to get in the way of finding out a lot of useful details. But this individual managed to piece together a good chunk of the story and even managed to remember Ahsoka Tano and the fact that Baby Yoda’s name is Grogu. That’s more than a lot of people can do with such little information so kudos. But the larger story of course is that Din Djarin is a Mandalorian bounty hunter whose life was pretty straightforward and not as complicated as it became after he found Grogu and came to care about the kid. This was kind of an interesting development since a bounty was a bounty up until this point, but once Din started caring, largely because like Grogu he was a foundling before the Mandalorians took him in, things got hectic in a big hurry.
Now that season 2 is well behind us and the story is moving forward though, one has to wonder just how strong the ties between Din and some of the characters will remain since one has to think whether Grogu’s absence will put too much stress on the relationships that were built up over the course of two seasons. There’s still plenty of story to be had as many have been pondering over the idea of what will happen between Din and Bo-Katan, and of course, The Book of Boba Fett will be headed to Disney+, as will a series on Ahsoka Tano. The Star Wars shows are only getting started, but it’s a big hope that The Mandalorian will continue to be one of the most popular, if not THE most popular. Without Grogu it’s hard to say that this will happen unfortunately since the little green guy was a big reason why some people kept watching since they wanted to know what was going to happen with him. And yet people were horrified during an episode in season 2 when Grogu ate the eggs of a frog-like alien. In fact, a lot of fans even expressed genuine outrage over the episode. Think about it, people didn’t really bat an eye when Anakin Skywalker slaughtered younglings, but when a youngling is eating unfertilized eggs, meaning he was doing the equivalent of eating a chicken egg, people lost their ever-loving minds.
This has to be one of the biggest benefits of being a writer since one can dance between fiction and reality and remember which is which even while immersed in one or the other, while some fall into fiction and simply lose themselves for one reason or another. It’s easy to argue over fiction and yet it’s kind of pointless at times since things are going to happen in a fictitious world just as they happen in the real world, the only difference is that there is a level of control that a writer has over the fictitious world, which is tenuous at best. The Mandalorian has happened the way it has not just because this is the way the writers have willed it, but also because sometimes things need to happen a certain way to fit in with the franchise they already belong to. One big argument here is that not only was Grogu omnivorous like Yoda, but he’s also a child, meaning that the terms right and wrong aren’t likely to be fully understood yet. Hell, there are adults that still don’t get those concepts. But the proof of this comes from the moment that Grogu Force-choked Cara Dune in season 1 after thinking that she was hurting Din when in truth they were only testing each other’s strength. This would indicate that the kid still doesn’t know the full difference between right and wrong, but that he’s learning, much as he did when he was left with the frog-like couple while Mando went to help Bo-Katan and her Mandalorians.
It’s easy to boil this story down to the basics and simply explain it to those that might not have watched or aren’t interested in watching, especially since it’s about a bounty hunter that took a job, followed his conscience, and as a result, stepped into an intergalactic mess he didn’t fully understand. Din’s life would have been much simpler had he stayed out of it, but then we wouldn’t have been given one of the best Star Wars stories to come along in a while.