This is What Happens When You Mix Comic Con, Cosplay and A.I.

There’s a big difference between going to a Comic-Con in person and watching a video of it, and this clip definitely shows the difference. The lingo isn’t too technical but it’s enough to ward some folks off since the whole idea is that the up close and personal view that the guys behind the camera had didn’t exactly turn out as well from the camera’s point of view. Using an AI program though it was possible for them to clean it up and give the type of view that they had while attending the show. To be truthful there is nothing like actually being there, and while I’d love to attend the Comic-Con in San Diego, which looks like a kick and a hoot, the Wizard-Con, which is much smaller but still a good time, is a lot of fun as well. But the number of fans and cosplayers that attend this event are impressive in such a way that one can’t help but be mesmerized by their outfits. While some buy portions of their outfits and others make just about everything, all of it turns out to be extremely impressive since people go to great lengths to perfect their look in order to get noticed at one of the biggest conventions in the country.
On the west coast, this is THE convention to attend if you’re a fan of pop culture since it’s one of the best ways to get the skinny on what’s coming up, what’s heading to TV, the theaters, game stores, and so on and so forth. Plus, it’s also a great way to get discovered if you’re an artist or have any kind of skill that can be marketed to those that are actively looking for someone to impress them with their talents. For a lot of people, it’s just a good deal of fun and something that one can’t help but be left in awe by since the number of people that get into cosplay is simply astounding.
Of course, learning how much time and money they put into their outfits might make your jaw drop as well since a lot of people do make their own armor and weapons and actually give out tips and hints on how to do this at the convention. If a person has something they want to share in the world of pop culture and enough money, and the foresight to rent a space, then they can probably make a few very good connections at the Comic-Con if they’re smart enough to know who to talk to. But a lot of times this is just a fun experience that anyone who’s interested should try to have at least once. The difference between the images though is definitely noticeable but to be fair, it’s something that a person interested in this stuff would get more excited about since like it or not, a lot of us might simply be impressed by what the video shows since the idea of going to Comic-Con and seeing what people can do with their talents. That alone is worth getting excited about.
If anyone has ever been to a convention like this, even one that is much smaller is still a good time since it’s a bunch of people enjoying themselves and getting into pop culture in a way that’s simply amazing and informative as well since if you tend to write a lot about pop culture or immerse yourself in it on a constant basis, then knowing what’s coming out and what to expect is kind of a rush since you can’t help but get a little excited about new shows, movies, and just about anything that might hint to something fun on the horizon. Getting to hear about certain things before anyone else is also pretty cool since it’s a jump on something in the world of pop culture that other people might not be privy to yet. And you can bet that at every convention, or close to it, a lot of news sites have at least a couple of people taking pictures, taking notes, and making a trip of it to make certain that they as much information as they can for their site so that they stay on top of everything. How else do you think these sites keep running?
But overall, the experience that was shown in the clip was a little bit fuzzy and dark to start with, but with a little bit of effort and a lot of patience no doubt it would appear that the work was worth it since the image came out so much better. There are plenty of times when AI is insanely useful and definitely a boon since it can work wonders with some stuff. But the experience, that’s where it’s really at.