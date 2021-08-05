This is Where the Show “The White Lotus” is Filmed

Since launching in the spring of 2020, HBO Max has become the hot new streaming service on the block. With the perfect blend of classic movies and shows and new original content, the platform has given people lots of great things to watch. One of those great things is an HBO Max original called The White Lotus. The show follows a group of travelers who are vacationing in ‘paradise’. Although things seem picture perfect at first, it doesn’t take long for it to become obvious that things aren’t as lovely as they seem. The plot of The White Lotus has drawn viewers in, but they’ve also become very curious about the location where the show takes place. While The White Lotus resort is a fictional place, the show really is filmed in paradise. Keep reading to learn more about where The White Lotus is filmed.
The White Lotus’ Filming Location
The White Lotus may not be a real place, but the show really is filmed on a resort. The actual resort is the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and it’s one of only a handful of five-star resorts in Hawaii. That being said, the version of the Four Seasons you see on The White Lotus isn’t exactly what it looks like in real life. According to Oprah Daily, the production team had to make some adjustments to the space to give it a more “tropical” vibe”. Even the spa had to be adjusted to fit into the theme that the show was going for.
Filming During COVID-19
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, production across the entertainment industry was halted. Ironically, however, the COVID-19 shutdown is essentially the only reason The White Lotus exists in the first place. According to Vanity Fair, the show’s creator, Mike White, was contacted by HBO “asking if he could create a new drama with very tight parameters: something shot superfast, because so many sets had been shut down during the pandemic, and made in a single location to facilitate a COVID-friendly bubble”. Mike decided he was up for the challenge and he quickly went to work.
Filming for the show began in October of 2020. Of course, the process has to be adjusted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Mike White told Vanity Fair, “We could not leave the hotel. So it spilled over to the vibe of the show, which is sort of that feeling of ‘You’re on vacation, but why do you feel trapped?’”
How Much Does It Cost To Stay At The White Lotus?
For those wondering if it’s possible to stay at the resort where The White Lotus was filmed, the answer is yes. However, it’s going to cost you a very pretty penny. Basically, you’re going to want to start saving now. Rooms at the Four Seasons in Maui typically start at about $1,100 per night. Of course, you may be able to catch a good deal from time to time – especially if you go during the off-season. Even then, though, you’re still going to have to shell out a good amount of money. Prices may even go up now that the hotel will be gaining popularity thanks to The White Lotus. But as the saying goes, “you get what you pay for”.
The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has a lot of great amenities to offer such as a spa, golf course, beautiful infinity pool, water activities, and electric bikes. If you’re looking for the perfect place to relax, this resort has everything you need. That being said, relaxing at home while watching The White Lotus is a heck of a lot cheaper.
What’s Next For The White Lotus?
The White Lotus is getting ready to wrap up its first season, and lots of fans have really fallen in love with the show. As a result, they’re wondering whether or not there’s going to be another season. Unfortunately, the show is a miniseries so it was never intended to last for more than one season. Still, however, that doesn’t mean that the possibility it completely off the table. Since the show turned out to be a big hit, there’s a chance that Mike White and HBO could come to an agreement to do another season.
Several cast members have already expressed that they’re open to coming back and doing another season of the show. Only time will tell how things end up panning out for The White Lotus, but for now, viewers can continue to enjoy the rest of the season.