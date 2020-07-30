Home
TV News
This is Why Violet Disappeared From Saved by the Bell

This is Why Violet Disappeared From Saved by the Bell

51 seconds ago

If you even had to guess why the character of Violent Ann Bickerstaff disappeared from Saved by the Bell it might mean that you weren’t even born yet when the show last aired or were too young to remember the initial rise of Beverly Hills 90210. It’s either that or like a few people you might not have cared that much. But the point is that Violet kind of rounded out Screech’s character on Saved by the Bell by giving the nerdy sidekick his own balancing point since Zach and Slater often had their own things going with the ladies while Screech tended to be the good friend but never really moved out of that zone. But as anyone that knows anything about Tori Spelling would tell you, being the geeky girlfriend of Screech, who didn’t do much after Saved by the Bell, versus being one of the most popular teens in a drama produced by her father wasn’t even a contest. In fact, one could even go so far as to state that Tori was running for the role despite the fact that her father likely would have held it for her. But unfortunately, this meant that Violet’s departure kind of left Screech in the lurch once again and without a female companion to really balance him out and make him more than just a caricature. Somehow it doesn’t feel that this would have made much of a difference, but it does explain the reason Violet left.

Some question the reason that Spelling is still famous to this day but it does have a lot to do with the fact that she was pushed in such a way that people responded in a positive and negative manner, as there are plenty that still think that she’s talented and has earned everything while there are those that believe if not for her father her fame might have died off long ago. To be fair a lot of people are in the right by thinking what they will since it is kind of a mystery why Tori was ever that famous, to begin with considering that she’s not that great of an actress and she’s continued to prove this throughout the years by trying to be a pretty face and not much else. But the fan base that she’s amassed isn’t too surprising since it doesn’t take much for fans to fawn over someone that they’re told to think is popular. The funny thing is that if she’d stayed with Saved by the Bell she might have never done much more in terms of acting and would have been relegated to being a producer’s daughter and not much else. But whether it was Aaron pushing her into the spotlight or Tori claiming that he was pushing her while she was eagerly claiming the spot it doesn’t matter since the character of Violet was a there and gone type of personality that a lot of people likely don’t remember these days.

Think about it for a second, the most popular characters on the show tended to take up a lot of time and a lot of attention, meaning that anyone else that tried to vie for that same attention needed to be rather talented or a big deal in a very natural way. Can anyone honestly say that Tori has been either of these things throughout the entirety of her career? In truth, her last really amusing moment came during Scary Movie 2 when she was shown to be the clingy student that had a thing for the ghost that was haunting the mansion where the movie took place. That’s right, her best appearance was in a spoof movie that saw her as a supporting actress and not much else, bringing up a spot behind the rising star that Anna Faris was at the time while being overshadowed by the Wayans brothers, Shawn and Marlon. Is anyone else getting the point? Tori has rushed headlong into stardom more than once and while she had her father to help her out with 90210 she’s faltered quite a bit since then considering that she’s had to work for it and had to make certain that people still see her as someone that’s worth talking about. The character of Violet has likely been relegated to the archives in a big way at this time and bringing it back up for a breath of fresh air is a reminder that Spelling really hasn’t gone much of anywhere after 90210, despite all arguments to the contrary.

You might say poor Screech, but looking at how Dustin Diamond has turned out it’s probably better that we remember Screech as he was onscreen and just remember that at one point the character had someone that could make him happy, at least for a little while.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.


Related Posts

Add Comment

This is Why Violet Disappeared From Saved by the Bell
Why The Olsen Twins Are Involved with the New Unsolved Mysteries
Taraji P. Henson Gets a Cookie Lyon Spinoff Show on Fox
What We Learned from the Trailer for Hulu’s Helstrom
Gundala Looks Like a Superhero Movie for the Ages
Star Wars Screen test
The Five Least Believable Things in Star Wars Movies
What It’s Like to Release a Pandemic Film During a Pandemic
What We Learned from the Ben 10 vs The Universe Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sydney Lemmon
The Reason John Hughes Stopped Directing Movies
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hassie Harrison
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrick Renna
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon