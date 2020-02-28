This Proposed Bill and Ted’s Lego Creation Looks Fantastic

Now if only this set had some movement to it, like a way to show how the historical figures had to run through the mall to evade security, or even better, an action set of Genghis Khan taking on mall security in the sporting goods store, that would be the only way to top it. Or maybe Joan of Arc teaching aerobics, or Beethoven rocking out on the modern-day keyboards, all with some kind of motion. Otherwise this is a great set and represented nicely in each sense considering all that went on during the original movie and the fact that there were so many great scenes to choose from. Back in 1989 this movie didn’t get a whole lot of love on a universal level but it’s been a favorite of many ever since and it’s one that many of us have grown up still loving since Bill and Ted are still awesome to this day and the upcoming movie is something that many people are looking forward to without reservations. It’s a shame that some folks can’t make it back to the movie since they’d be more than welcome, but there’s no doubt that their memories are going to be honored in some way. Bill and Ted have been a duo that many folks have remembered fondly throughout the decades and to see them coming back is nothing short of great. Scott Woolridge of Screenrant has more to say on the matter.
Co-sign. https://t.co/ccTVou857y
— Alex Winter (@Winter) February 25, 2020
In a big way Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey didn’t really do as well as the original movie but it did bring in another character that was still well-liked by many people, the Grim Reaper. Played by William Sadler, the character was supposed to be the embodiment of death and scary as hell to Bill and Ted, but given what kind of movies these are you had to know that he was going to come off as a lot more comical and somewhat stiff since a true specter wouldn’t have much place in this story. His part managed to become something that was ultimately appreciated by fans since it did lend another sort of layer to the story and became something that people couldn’t see it without any longer. After all, Bill and Ted did beat Death a number of times, and they even got the chance to Melvin him at one point. Yes, the guys Melvined the Grim Reaper. Who else in movie history can possibly say such a thing?
The Lego set might be kind of limited in design despite everything it captures but seeing as how it’s been approved of by Alex Winter it’s definitely got the stamp that it needed to be one of the collectibles that people might actually go out and start buying if they get the notion. When you think about how many different sets there are when it comes to Legos one could almost create their own multiverse by collecting various sets from different movies and TV shows and then, if one has room, place them within the same vicinity to see if any can match up. That almost sounds like the words of a guy deep in the grip of caffeine and no sleep, but it sounds feasible in a way if one really looks at it from a different perspective. It’s worth the few minutes it would take at least to see just which universes line up and what time traveling in the Bill and Ted dimension could do for a lot of other world events that may or may not have been different when they go mucking about. After all, the theory of time travel is still a difficult one to nail down considering how many different TV shows, comics, books, and movies have used it over the years, but the one thing that is apparent is that things do tend to change when one goes forward or backwards in time. So who’s to say that Bill and Ted won’t change things in a big way this time around when the next movie hits?
Bill and Ted Face the Music is likely to be the last one, hopefully at least, that we’ll see with these two since the fact is that they’re both starting to get up there and playing Bill and Ted has got to end at some point since if anyone remembers what tends to happen to characters that continue to show up past their prime it’s not pretty. It’s true that enough people that loved the first two movies should be able to help this coming movie do well, and interest should hopefully be high enough that it will be a good showing. But when the credits finally roll and the audience hopefully gives a heartfelt “Catch ya later Bill and Ted!”, the curtain needs to fall for good on this idea, not out of spite, but because it will have, fingers crossed, reached a convincing and pleasing end that people can get behind. Rachel Yang from Entertainment Weekly has more to offer on the movie.