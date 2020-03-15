This Rise of Skywalker Blooper Reel is Worth a Look

You simply have to know that there’s going to be a blooper reel for just about any movie these days unless it’s something that’s meant to be entirely serious. A Rise of Skywalker blooper reel was bound to happen since the cast obviously had a great time working on this movie and in a sense they brought it back to the fans only to be slammed yet again by those that were likely still having The Last Jedi flashbacks or withdrawals. Hoai-Tran Bui of SlashFilm has more to say about this. Maybe though, just maybe, it can be seen that the bloopers will be able to grant some people a chance to calm down and just admit that the Rise of Skywalker, despite some obvious plot holes that the novel should hopefully sort out, was a lot of fun and it was, behind the scenes, a worthwhile endeavor since the actors did tend to lose their place and screw up just a bit now and again. That’s bound to happen on just about any movie and whether or not we get to see it depends on the people in charge since with some movies it’s bound to be a very desired extra and with others it might actually be something that could ruin the whole serious cast of the movie, meaning it won’t be shown since it wasn’t a subject to be laughed at.
The First Order goes to the lighter side in this @usatodaylife exclusive blooper reel from @StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker, on digital platforms Tuesday. (Domhnall Gleeson is my spirit animal here.) https://t.co/FN4fD1pexq pic.twitter.com/cDlHKtWjAK
— Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) March 10, 2020
But bloopers in Star Wars are nothing new really since A New Hope had plenty of them that have surfaced and it makes for a lighter mood now that we get to see that a lot of the actors did enjoy their time on set, even Harrison Ford. Adam Chitwood of Collider has his own opinion on this matter. There are some individuals that are stiff no matter what since they might consider laughter on the set to be bad form or possibly too contagious to allow since to be fair once a person gets the giggles it’s hard to stop as it can be highly infectious among a group that has become as tight as those working on this movie were. All in all though the feeling is that allowing a blooper reel to roll like this gives fans a look behind the scenes and allows them to realize that it wasn’t a tense as some would have thought while filming, and in fact the cast and the crew got to have a bit of fun now and again. Of course we don’t see the really pressing moments when they might have been hurrying to get a shot or when they were a bit perturbed or tired or frustrated since that’s not always as easy to laugh at, but the fun and goofy moments are almost always a good watch since they show a lighter side of the movie.
It goes without saying that this current trilogy has really been slammed from front to back thus far since critics and fans haven’t been able to see eye to eye in the least bit when it comes to what is believed to be well done and what is thought to be garbage. In reality all three movies had their ups and downs and did their best to advance the story in the manner that each director saw fit. Unfortunately for Rian Johnson his vision of Star Wars was likened to a rolling dumpster fire, while J.J. Abrams was said to be the man that had to be brought in to save the trilogy, but in the eyes of some he failed to do so. It’s pretty much impossible to appease the fans one hundred percent of the time, whether it’s Star Wars or something else, but thankfully the money that poured in to make each movie a success was evidence that people were at least willing to have some faith before being let down or vindicated in their idea of what Star Wars is. Annalee Newitz of The New York Times had something to say about this that was kind of interesting. Some folks actually wanted to see the original trilogy be the only one, without needing to move forward or explain the past, but obviously more people want to see how the story will develop in either direction since we’ll be getting a High Republic movie from Star Wars eventually, though whether it will be heavily altered or not from the source material has yet to be seen. It might be best to expect that it will be, if only because that’s been the M.O. since Disney took over.
When you think about it Star Wars isn’t exactly the type of movie that one might think of when it comes to a blooper reel. Comedies are usually one of the most prominent type of movies that will show a blooper reel, as a few Jim Carrey movies have done this, the Grumpy Old Men movies were hilarious in part because of this, and even the MCU has had a good time with this idea. But to be fair, it’s a pretty universal thing so long as people are willing to make a blooper reel.