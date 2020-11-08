This Theme Park is Going To be Like Nintendo in Real Life

For those that live in Japan, this Nintendo theme park will be possibly opening in 2021, but as far as being expansive when it comes to Nintendo, it feels more likely that this will be Mario-themed and won’t explore the other titles that Nintendo has been responsible for over the years. It’s pretty easy to understand why since Super Mario Bros. has been Nintendo’s bread and butter for decades now and the plumber has been the overall mascot for the company that has done so much. It does sound as though Mario Kart and riding on Yoshi will be big attractions in the park while gaining Power-ups and other in-game bonuses will be possible thanks to wristbands that can be synced with one’s phone will allow guests to experience other bonuses. One can only imagine that the park experience will cost a pretty penny to be certain since the amount of detail going into the place and the fact that it’s likely to be kind of a first-come, first-serve deal due to the size and the COVID-19 protocols will help to drive the prices up. While that might sound like price gouging, and it likely would be seen as just that, there are also ways that the park would likely be able to get around this.
It’s definitely going to be smaller than many parks, but giving a unique look into the world of Super Mario Bros. will be the main goal it would appear, which is bound to please a lot of people. But if it’s being marketed as a Nintendo theme park one might expect to see at least a few more attractions that aren’t centered entirely on Mario and his world. But if it’s going to be marketed as a Super Mario Bros. theme park then it makes perfect sense. Considering all the titles that Nintendo has put out over the years, and how many are completely theirs without having to worry about copyright laws and gaining permission for the use of various properties, it would be kind of expected that the park would show a few more attractions that could show the diversity of the company. But maybe Mario was meant to be the main focus and as a result, this is what happened. Seeing other stories such as The Legend of Zelda would be great, and there are several other titles that might at least deserve a mention since they were fun to play back in the day. Even seeing a version of Duck Hunt would be great since it’s one of the many games that people have kept alive over the years.
As of now, it does sound like an interesting idea since it’s likely to be a lot of fun for Nintendo fans of all ages, and it’s bound to cater to the masses in a big way when it comes to the rides and the attractions that are going to be included. But the price is likely going to be through the roof for tickets, wristbands, and everything else. It does sound as though by 2022 and even 2023 that people will be able to expect to see parks in America, namely in Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando. By then people may or may not have forgotten about the prospect, but once it opens it does feel that they’ll start to flock to the parks since if there’s one thing that people will want to do whenever the pandemic is in the rearview, they’ll want to get out and have fun if they can afford it. Digging on the price is repetitive obviously, but simply looking at the park at this point makes it feel that it’s a certainty that the ticket prices won’t be cheap and that anything within the park is going to be just as expensive since the experience will be one that a lot of people will remember for many years to come, but it will come with a pretty big expense. For those that can pay that price, it should be a lot of fun since from the plans it would appear to be something that’s going to be like walking into a video game, which is what a lot of people are going to want.
Many people would probably argue that it’s worth it to take one’s kids to at least once just to say they’ve done it, and that’s hard to argue with. But if there’s one thing that the pandemic has shown us, it’s that parks such as this aren’t entirely essential, but they’re certainly missed when we can’t make the choice to visit them or leave them alone. Hopefully, the pandemic will be over eventually and people will get that choice again, but it does feel as though many folks are going to have to wait for a while, as the cost of getting in is bound to be steep.