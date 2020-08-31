This Theory Connects Futurama’s Zoidberg To the DC Universe

Zoidberg is an odd character, that’s putting it lightly and it’s being as kind as possible since otherwise, he’s a truly irritating character for some folks, and yet a lot of people still happen to love him. But Futurama isn’t the only place he’s been seen to show up when it comes to pop culture since he’s also been seen in DC comics if the illustration that’s been seen in Action Comics is any indication. Plus, he’s been lumped in with the Looney Tunes and other shows as well since it would appear that sharing characters isn’t that big of a deal between some shows. It’s kind of fun really when different characters manage to pop up in different places other than their own show since it’s kind of a treat and it can be extremely funny as well. It wasn’t humorous when Zoidberg and other aliens were being detained though, as Superman had to come and rescue them even after being told that he was stomping on human rights for doing so. That’s the thing about Superman though, he’s for EVERYONE, not just one race, color, gender, or species. What Zoidberg could have done to land himself in the back of a police truck isn’t too hard to think about, but in this instance, it appeared that just being an alien was enough, which was why Superman felt the need to step in and do his hero thing.
Apart from that Zoidberg is kind of a nuisance despite the fact that he’s a necessary nuisance on Futurama. He’s not the most well-respected character and he’s not even the most knowledgeable character on the show, but he is a character that people have come to enjoy over the years for one reason or another. It’s odd to see how people take to one character after another when it comes to TV shows since a lot of folks don’t understand the affinity that others have for who they claim as their favorite characters and yet can’t help but wonder why those same people think that their choices are just as odd. Zoidberg is a TV character that proves that people have all different kinds of preferences when it comes to who they’ll idolize and claim as their favorites since as a part of Futurama he is pretty different and he’s one of those individuals that you can’t help but wonder about when it comes to why he was kept around for so long. Usually, it ends up that characters such as Zoidberg weren’t meant to last as long as they did, but somehow end up being widely accepted by the audience and are, as a result, kept where they are for better or worse. With Zoidberg, it does feel as though it might have been the best option to keep him around since otherwise another character would have had to fill the gap that he left and it could have been someone that was far less compatible and less respected than even he has been.
That might take a while to find such a character but it is possible as many people would agree since eventually Zoidberg did gain a fanbase and he has been a part of Futurama for quite a while. But to see him in DC Comics was kind of funny, and to see him elsewhere in other animated series was great as well. The ability of some characters to be used in a crossover method is nice since it makes them a little more versatile and a lot more fun to watch. There are still a lot of people out there that don’t know who Zoidberg is since they likely never watched Futurama and as a result don’t know who any of the characters are since at the time it was created The Simpsons was still a high-ranking show and Futurama was popular but did kind of have to work for it. Despite his odd appearance Zoidberg is probably ranked well under Fry and Bender when it comes to being known that well, with only some of the most diehard fans being able to say much about him other than that he sheds his shell and is a bit of a strange character.
The strangeness was such a big part of Futurama though that it was essentially how the show ran and how it remained a popular program for a while since otherwise it might as well have been seen as just a spinoff of the Simpsons and nothing else. But a lot of people took to the idea of Futurama and found that it was a pleasing show and something different enough from The Simpsons that it was worth watching. After all, if it wasn’t Zoidberg being an oddball then it was one of the others in the group that was bound to be seen as a little nutty, and that’s what made it work.