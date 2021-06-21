This Video of Trick Shots is Just Like Scorpion from Mortal Kombat

If there’s one weapon out there that people don’t fully understand or even think is that useful, it’s the rope dart. Well, there are a number of weapons that fit that description, but the rope dart is one that looks as though it might be a little too impractical. In the hands of a skilled practitioner, though this weapon can be downright lethal since much like any weapon, practice and precision are absolutely necessary to the success that one can have with it. But if anyone has ever taken the time to notice, this weapon has been popular in Mortal Kombat by one of the most loved players, Scorpion, and despite his being a chain and blade version of this weapon, his skill with it is still amazing enough to have gained a legion of fans. But in real life, the rope dart is usually a long length of rope attached to a weighted end that’s swung about and used as a type of bludgeon, or, depending on the attachment, as a flying instrument of death that can be just as dangerous for the user as their opponents. When it comes to using a rope dart for trick shots though it’s amazing to watch.
One might think that it’s easy enough to swing the rope dart around and hit a stationary target, but depending on how fancy one wants to get with their trick shots it could require a great deal of practice. Some might think that watching this individual twirl and spin the dart around in this manner isn’t necessary, and it’s not really, but it definitely adds more momentum and a sense of class to the tricks. The knee shots and toe shots that are being delivered can be very powerful, but the precision is what takes a while to get simply because whether an object is stationary or moving, one has to be aware of their target, and they have to focus in that instant before the dart goes sailing out.
The rope dart is an impressive-looking weapon but also one that a lot of people might think is very easy to defend against. In the hands of someone that doesn’t know how to use one, yes, it’s an impractical weapon that can be neutralized very quickly. But in the hands of someone that knows how to use it, a rope dart is something that can be extremely dangerous and possibly even deadly depending on the attachment. Some movies have used rope darts with heavy metal flails attached to the end, while others have had ax heads, and the case of Scorpion, a gardening spade was used in the latest movie. The amusing fact is that just about anything that has a decent amount of weight to it, or a cutting edge can be used as a weapon. Attaching it to a length of rope can easily increase the effectiveness of the weapon if the wielder has an idea of what they’re doing and how the rope will move when they manipulate it.
Quite a few movies have used improvised rope darts and meteor hammers over the years and a lot of them have been insanely impressive since watching someone manipulate such a weapon is a lot of fun since it appears so seamless and easy. But take it from me and many others, such as the guy in this video, it only feels easy until one gets tagged with the heavy end of the weapon. Then a person might learn what momentum really feels like. The level of pain is highly dependent on where a person is hit and how fast the rope is being swung, but anyone trying this for the first time is going to feel it if they mess up. But progressing to the point that one can execute the different shots and movements is exciting since gaining control over one’s own movements and the rope dart is a fun and very uplifting process given that it’s something that can be used as a hobby to keep in shape or something that can open a person up to a new community of like-minded individuals.
There are plenty of people out there that are into the rope dart and are willing to train and to share their experiences with others who are interested, and the moment a person decides to pick up this implement it’s very possible that it could be life-changing if one sticks with it. The feel of the dart whipping about and knowing that you have some sense of control over where it will go and what it can do is something that can’t be discounted since it’s a very interesting sensation. But when doing shots and various other tricks it’s even better since it’s a feeling of accomplishment that’s both relaxing and exciting at the same time.