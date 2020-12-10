Thomas Cadrot may seem like a new comer to some, but in reality he has been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade. He made his on screen debut in 2012 and he has been working hard to make his way up ever since. 2019 proved to be a big year for him when he was cast as Kyle Robertson in the TV movie In the Key of Love. Since then, he has been in several TV movies, most notably Merry Liddle Christmas and its sequel. Thomas’ fans will be happy to know that they won’t have to keep waiting until the holiday season to see him do his thing. He has some great projects in the works and it looks like the next few years are going to be even bigger for him. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Thomas Cadrot.
1. He’s Lived All Over The World
Thomas was born in France but moved around a lot when he was a kid. He has lived in several places including Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Miami. This love of traveling has remained with him as an adult and he likes to get out and see the world whenever he gets the chance.
2. He’s Always Loved To Perform
A career in professional acting wasn’t always something Thomas was considering, but he’s always loved to perform. During an interview with My Devotional Thoughts he said, ” I would memorize lines that I loved from movies and just blurt them back at my family members all the time. I was annoying!”
3. He’s Been In Video Games
Live action work is what brings the most attention, but Thomas didn’t get into acting for the fame. Needless to say, he isn’t afraid to branch out and try new things. Voice acting has been one of those things and he’s found some success. He voiced Philippe ‘Li-Li’ Bernard in Fifa 17, 18, and 19.
4. He Studied Business
For a while, Thomas was determined to follow a more traditional path in life. He moved back to Paris for graduate school and eventually earned a master’s degree in international business. After completing his studies, however, he knew that he had a decision to make. Did he want to continue on the path that he was on or follow his heart and take a leap of faith into acting. He made the decision to try acting and he hasn’t looked back.
5. He Loves To Stay Active
Many people have a love/hate relationship with the gym. On one hand, just the thought of going to the gym is exhausting. On the other, having a beach body all year long doesn’t sound so bad. Then there are people like Thomas who enjoy going to the gym. When he isn’t busy with work, you can usually find him working out or doing something active.
6. He’s A Dog Dad
Thomas doesn’t have any children of his own, and as far as we can tell he is single. Still though, he’s getting the chance to flex his fatherly muscles as a devoted pet parent. Thomas has an adorable French bulldog named Thor who only makes frequent appearances on Thomas’ Instagram, but also makes trips to set when Thomas is working.
7. He Enjoys Going To The Movies Alone
For some reason, there is a lot of stigma attached to doing things alone, but there are lots of people who genuinely like the alone time and Thomas Cadrot is one of them. He told My Devotional Thoughts that he loves going to the movies alone. So if you ever spot him sitting solo in the theater, just know that he’s there by choice.
8. He Loves The Outdoors
Breathing in fresh air after a long day is one of the best feelings, and it’s one that Thomas greatly appreciates. He loves spending time outdoors whenever he gets the chance. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include swimming, hiking, exercising, and exploring.
9. He Speaks Three Languages
When you’ve lived in as many places as Thomas has, being able to speak more than one language becomes a necessary skill. Thomas is fluent in English, Spanish, and French. As far as we can tell, however, English is the only language he’s acted in – at least professionally.
10. He Was In An Episode Of Star Trek Beyond
Since making his debut, Thomas has built a resume that includes more than 30 acting credits. Along the way, he’s gotten the chance to be a part of some cool TV shows. One of his most notable appearances was in an episode of Star Trek Beyond which aired in 2016.