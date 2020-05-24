Thomas Doherty has settled into his role as a young heart throb quite nicely. He made his acting debut in 2013, and has been working his way through the ranks ever since. Although he is best-known for his role in the Descendants film series, Thomas has recently been getting involved with more small screen roles. Currently, he has guest role on the new Hulu series, High Fidelity. Thomas will also have a role in the upcoming reboot of the now classic series, Gossip Girl. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Thomas Doherty.
1. He’s From Scotland
Thomas been in several successful American productions. In fact, many of his fans are probably under the impression that he is American. However, that isn’t the case. Doherty was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland.
2. He Pretended To Play Guitar For His High Fidelity Audition
Lots of people have told white lies in order to improve their chances of getting a job. Thomas is no exception. When he applied for the role on High Fidelity, he told the casting team that he knew how to play the guitar. He didn’t actually know how to play, but he made it a point to learn after he got the part.
3. He Doesn’t Listen To Music Often
Even though he played a singer on High Fidelity, Thomas isn’t actually a huge music fan. During an interview with W Magazine, he said, ““I like listening to music intermittently, but I wouldn’t say it’s a massive passion. I’ll use it a lot for acting. I think it’s almost a quick fix of emotion, and it can certainly get you into that headspace.” However, when he does listen to music, he likes artists like Childish Gambino and Kendrick Lamar.
4. He Feels Anxious In Social Situations
Lots of people are under the impression that actors are always out going and comfortable being in front of large groups of people. However, that isn’t always the case. Thomas, for example, admits that he often deals with anxiety around social encounters.
5. He Loves Tattoos
Thomas has several tattoos and refers to the process of getting tattoos as “addictive”. He admits that if he wasn’t an actor, he would be covered in tattoos. He says that his hands and neck are places he would love to get tatted.
6. Working With Kenny Ortega Greatly Inspired Him
Over the years, Thomas has gotten the chance to work with some very talented people in the business. However, he says that one of the people who has inspired him most is filmmaker, Kenny Ortega. Thomas says that his time working with Ortega was “really really special”. He added, “I was always really inspired by his creative way of looking at the world, like everything was crazy, even if you were off set, even if you were in a restaurant, his mind was always in that zone.”
7. He’s Open To Different Possibilities For His Career
The last several years have been great for Thomas Doherty’s career, but the future is looking even brighter for him. In terms of what he wants to do next, he says he’s open to all sorts of possibilities. Now that he lives in Los Angeles, he’s in the perfect place to take advantage of any opportunities that come his way.
8. He Initially Kept His Acting A Secret
Growing up, Thomas was longtime football (soccer) player. He was a stereotypical athlete and as a result, didn’t feel comfortable letting people know that he was also interested in acting. For a long time, he kept his acting a secret from his peers. However, he eventually decided to come clean when he realized that acting was something he planned to do for the long haul.
9. He Studied Musical Theater
Thomas has lots of natural talent, but he still wanted to make sure that he was properly honing his skills. He attended the MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh where he studied musical theater, something he says he absolutely loves.
10. His Girlfriend Is Also An Actor
Sorry to anyone out there that thought they may have a chance to shoot their shot at Thomas, but he is off the market, folks. He and his Descendants co-star, Dove Cameron have been in a relationship since 2016. The couple seems to still be going strong and Thomas relocated to Los Angeles to be with her.