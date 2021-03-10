Thomas Kretschmann’s road to becoming a professional actor was definitely the one less traveled, but he never let that stop him. In the years since making his debut, Thomas has become an international star who has filmed projects all over the world. Although there are dozens of roles that he is known for, some of his most memorable movies include Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Valkyrie, and The Pianist. Thomas brings dynamic and versatile energy to every project he joins and he’s never afraid of a challenge. He’s already accomplished a lot and he has a lot more left to do. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Thomas Kretschmann.
1. He Was A Competitive Swimmer
Long before Thomas even thought about getting into acting, swimming was his main focus. He trained for many years and was a very skilled swimmer. At one point he was even on the path to becoming an Olympic swimmer. Even though he no longer swims competitively, he still enjoys being near the water.
2. He’s Had A Modeling Career
Thomas is truly a natural in front of the camera and acting isn’t the only thing that has allowed him to put that talent on display. He also did some modeling during the early days of his career and he even got to work with the well-known international brand, Hugo Boss.
3. He’s A Dad
Thomas has never been the type of celebrity who likes to share all of the details of his personal life with the world. One thing he has shared, however, is that he is a very proud father. He has three children who mean the world to him and he loves spending as much time with them as he can.
4. He Escaped East Germany As A Teenager
Things haven’t always been easy for Thomas and he’s survived some things that many people could never even imagine. When he wad just 19-years-old, he fled east Germany and made a month long journey to West Germany. Along the way, he suffered frost bite and lost part of his finger. Fortunately, it was able to be surgically reattached.
5. He Is A Photographer
People all over the world are familiar with the work Thomas has done in front of the camera, but lots of people don’t know that he’s also a master behind it. Thomas is a talented photographer and he loves taking unique pictures that tell stories. While talking to the Leica Camera Blog he said, “I’m more interested in freezing the story I see in that brief moment than designing the perfect picture. I understand lighting, but never set it, there is no PhotoShop, I never use a studio.”
6. He’s Very Serious About COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted millions of people all over the world, but there have been differing opinions on the best way to handle the situation. While some feel that people shouldn’t let the virus dictate their loves, others believe it’s best to play it as safe as possible. Thomas is among those who feel that it’s better to be safe than sorry and he is a strong proponent of wearing a mask.
7. He’s A Voice Actor
Live action projects have gotten Thomas the most attention, but he also knows how to work wonders just by using his voice. He has done a good amount of voice acting over the years. Most notably, he voiced Professor Z in the animated film Cars 2. He has also voiced several video game characters.
8. He Didn’t Know About The Gwangju Uprising Before A Taxi Driver
In 2017, Thomas starred in a Korean film called A Taxi Driver which is centered around the Gwangju Uprising. Although it was a major event in the country, Thomas admits that he wasn’t familiar with it prior to the film. He told IB Times, “Usually I know quite a bit about what’s going on in the world. I didn’t know about Jurgen Hinzpeter (Kretschmann’s character), I didn’t know about anything. When people asked me what I was doing and I told them, nobody knew about it.”
9. He Has More Than 125 Acting Credits
Thomas’ acting resume can stack up to just about anybody’s. Not only has he been acting on screen for more than 30 years, but he’s managed to do it consistently. At this point in his career, he has 137 acting credits which includes a handful of projects that have yet to be released.
10. He’s An Award Winner
There’s no better feeling than having your hard work and dedication acknowledged. As an actor, that acknowledgement typically comes in the form of a reward. So far, Thomas has taken home a few awards with his most recent wins being in 2006. If he continues to work at the pace he’s been going at, there will likely be more awards down the line.