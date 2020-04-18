Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Thorgy Thor

Thorgy Thor is easily one of the most memorable queens to ever hit the screen on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Thorgy Thor originally appeared on season 8 and was brought back in 2018 for season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Although she may not have won either season, Thorgy Thor left an impression that viewers won’t soon forget. Her unique style and colorful personality have truly made her one of a kind and have opened the doors for countless opportunities. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Thorgy Thor.

1. She Plays Several Instruments

Thorgy Thor is a professionally trained musician who has played at some of the most well-known venues across the United States and Canada. According to her website, “Thorgy has had the honor of playing solo violin, viola and cello in Thorgy and the Thorchestra with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Nova Scotia, Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and has debuted a solo show at Gramercy Theater in NYC in 2019.”

2. She Tried Out For Drag Race Multiple Times

If you really want something, you have to be persistent. This is something Thorgy Thor knows first hand. Before being cast on the 8th season of Drag Race, Thorgy Thor had actually auditioned several over times. In fact, she told Hornet, that she auditioned 8 years in a row.

3. She Never Had A Drag Mother

Thorgy Thor considers herself a self made performer who taught herself the ins and outs of being a queen. During an interview with the Huffington Post, Thorgy Thor said, “I was always self-built. Never had a drag mom to teach me, so everything I do is self-taught. ” However, she also adds that it’s important to learn from others around you and be comfortable asking questions.

4. She’s Been Doing Drag Since The Early 2000s

When it comes to performing in drag, Thorgy Thor isn’t new to it; she’s true to it. She began performing in the early 2000s and began competing in New York. Since first entering the scene, Thorgy has seen a lot of changes but she has managed to roll with all of them.

5. Her Name Wasn’t Always Thorgy Thor

Finding a name that fits you is very important on the drag scene. It’s important to have a name that is both memorable and true to who you are as a person. This is why Thorgy decided to ditch her original name, Shenanigans, and adopt Thorgy Thor.

6. She Wants To Do A Drag Show At Carnegie Hall

As a musician, Thorgy Thor has performed at the legendary Carnegie Hall playing “Rite Of Spring”. She says this was one of her most memorable musical experiences and hopes to return to Carnegie Hall some day to perform his “Thorcestra”

7. She Knows Exactly What She Wants Her Legacy To Be

Thorgy Thor doesn’t have any plans of slowing down any time soon, but when she does decide to hang up her heels, she already know what she wants her legacy to be. Thorgy simply said, “I want my legacy to be this – drag is fun! It’s a lot of work, support your queens and it should be fun or you shouldn’t be doing it. You know, I have a lot of ideas that I want to do. ”

8. She’s A Mentor

With so much experience under her belt, Thorgy Thor enjoys sharing her wisdom with up and coming queens. She says there is a small group of young queens in New York that she mentors. Thorgy tries to help them understand the business side of the drag community and teaches them things like how to market themselves

9. She Had Advice For Young Queens

Thorgy Thor has seen and done a lot over the years, and she has plenty of advice to share. One of the things she stresses to the younger generation is this: “protect yourself and demand respect from shady people who try and take advantage.” Thorgy says it’s important for queens to pay attention to all of the people they bring around them.

10. She Doesn’t Always Like How She Was Portrayed On TV

Reality TV has become infamous for its ability to use editing to create drama out of absolutely nothing. Although Thorgy Thor enjoyed her time on Drag Race, there were a few times when she didn’t appreciate the editing. Thorgy Thor told the Huffington Post, “when I wore the “Wizard of Oz” and the last one, I was kind of upset with the editing. A lot happened that they didn’t show and I just felt it was very misconstrued.”


