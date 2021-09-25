THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Announcements

THQ Nordic celebrated its 10th anniversary by doing something special for its fans, announcing more games. Honestly, more companies should do this when celebrating anything. An anniversary, someone’s birthday, or getting a new office pet. The gamers would love it. Although we know something like that wouldn’t quite be possible, we are thankful to THQ Nordic. It wasn’t quite as big as the PlayStation Showcase but the 10th Anniversary celebration still had some great announcements that we wanted to highlight. For those who don’t know THQ Nordic, they’re responsible for games like Darksiders, MX vs ATV, Destroy All Humans, and even Kingdom Of Amalur. Oh, they’re also responsible for the Spongebob games. So what did they announce? Let’s get into it.
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
There is a brand new Spongebob Squarepants game in the works from the minds that brought you the previously successful Spongebob Squarepants: The Movie Game and Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom comes to a brand new adventure, Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake. It seems that this will be Spongebob’s most mind-bending adventure yet. As far as we know, Spongebob and Patrick get a wish granted by a mysterious fortune-teller named Kassandra. Except when you entrust your greatest wishes to a fortune-teller you barely know, things don’t usually go as planned. Our two favorite undersea pals accidentally open up a series of portals and then lose their friends. Yeah, sounds like a Spongebob and Patrick kind of thing. Now they must look for their friends while exploring distant lands and donning over thirty cosmic outfits. We’re excited to see just what kind of whacky adventures we can get into and what sort of cosmic suits THQ Nordic will have ready for us when Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake releases.
- “Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick
- Don more than 30 F.U.N.tastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar
- Travel to 7 distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom
- Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick
- Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites from the series, voiced by their original actors
- Enjoy the in-game soundtrack featuring 101 songs from the series, including Sweet Victory”
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
Crypto is back, and this time he’s hitting the 60’s. For those that don’t know, Destroy All Humans! is what happens when a lonely alien stumbles upon Earth and decides to blend in and take over. What makes Destroy All Humans such a fun and interesting game is that it puts you in the shoes of the alien invader. For once, it’s your turn to take over Earth and invade the humans. It doesn’t take itself too seriously so it allows Destroy All Humans! for some pretty clever and hilarious game mechanics. We loved being able to see what the humans were thinking in the original Destroy All Humans! and we can’t wait to see how Destroy All Humans! 2 will up the factor with the inclusion of local split-screen co-op, a function that has been severely lacking in video games in recent years. We’re excited to see more of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed when it releases.
- Show those hippies who’s boss using classic weapons and new technology like the Meteor Shower
- Explore 1960’s Mother Earth and unload your trusty saucer all over her fictional cities
- Defend a much larger, much more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission
- Hoover up humans from different countries and grind them up into DNA cocktails to upgrade your skills
- Invite a friend over for a twosome and enjoy the full story in local 2-player split-screen co-op
MX vs ATV: Legends
We are ready to hop into the world of MX vs ATV. We just recently praised the original ATV Off-Road Fury 2 for being a remake that we would love to see. Something about hitting the open air with a quad and motorcycle just feels right. Which is the catch. We hope to see an open-world mode where you can just do tricks and make jumps to our heart’s content. Not much has been announced but we were given a list of features that are coming to MX vs ATV; Legends. We’re excited to see more when it releases. We are hoping to see a demo or something of the sort.
- Race in 2-player split-screen and 16-player online mode with the squad-based gameplay
- Compete in the new career mode, where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities, and special invitational events
- Experience the brand new Trails mode for high-intensity outdoor racing, with new surprises around every turn, challenging your riding style in new ways
- Customize your rider and vehicles with the latest parts and gear from the leading manufacturers in off-road racing
- Ride berms and ruts with higher precision than ever before with the refined physics system.
Jagged Alliance 3
The highly anticipated sequel to Jagged Alliance, Jagged Alliance 3 was finally announced. It comes from the creators of Tropico and other similar strategy games. We’re excited for what’s to come with this franchise and see how much the Jagged Alliance can improve. One can’t forget that they’ve chosen to include a cooperative story mode where you can choose to free Grand Chien with a friend which we’re sure will prove to be a fantastic experience for fans of the series. Hopefully, the cast of mercenaries can live up to their task and deliver long-lasting impressions on the players, THQ Nordic has mentioned that some fan favorites will be returned so we’re looking for that.
- “Engage in rich, tactical turn-based combat
- Recruit from a large cast of unique mercenaries, including many familiar fan favorites
- Loot, salvage, and customize an arsenal of weaponry and equipment
- Choose from a wide array of special perks to customize your mercs as they level up
- Decide the fate of Grand Chien in an open RPG structure
- Control territory, train the locals, command multiple parties, and defend against enemy forces in an alive, active world
- Experience the campaign with friends in online co-op mode”
Elex 2
Piranha Bytes is famous for its storytelling and world-building. With Elex 2 they hope to bring those skills and cultivate a story of exile that will leave players clawing for more. In the above story trailer, you can see ” what drove Jax, the Beast of Xacor into isolation – and why the time has come for him to leave his exile and unite the people of Magalan. A dark power has arrived and is threatening each and every living being on Magalan, only together mankind will prevail. ”
- “explore the planet of Magellan with unprecedented freedom, using your trusted jetpack to traverse the map and even fly!
- interact with a lived-in world, full of unique NPCs, who
- will remember what you’ve done and react accordingly
- will join or leave your group depending on how you behave
- are able to be killed, which will have an effect on the story
- engage in fluid close and ranged combat with a massively improved control system
- experience a story where your actions have consequences, immersing you in a world of moral decisions”
Outcast 2
Twenty years after the events of the first game, Appeal Studios is taking us back into the world of Outcast for an open-world sci-fi adventure. Cutter needs to mount resistance and save the world from a ruthless robot army that is rampaging on Adelpha. Players will be able to change the plot and progress differently based on their actions. Stories that can implement multiple routes well always leave long-lasting impressions on the players because of how personal a story can get when the choices that players make affect the in-game characters differently.
“To save Adelpha, you will …
- use your jetpack to jump, air-dash, glide and quickly traverse the fantastic in-game open world
- combine dozens of different modules to create your own personal weapon for taking down the robot invaders
- have total control to approach the story at your own pace in this non-linear world
- explore the world without boundaries, discover hidden temples and dangerous wildlife
- get familiar with the Talan culture while helping them free their villages and gain access to ancient Talan powers that use forces of nature to destroy your enemies
- experience a beautiful, hand-crafted world accompanied by an epic soundtrack by Outcast’s original composer, Lennie Moore”
THQ Nordic delivered some exciting news for their 10th-anniversary celebration. Plenty of companies take themselves too seriously and try to innovate while forgetting their roots. THQ Nordic has shown us what a company that takes care of its flagship franchises can do. With the return of some of their greatest series and sequels to others, one can only look to the future of THQ with excitement. For more gaming news make sure to follow TVOvermind!