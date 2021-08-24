Three Spanish Netflix Series You Should Check Out

Netflix has been building a reputation for creating incredible series that are original to their platform. They take pride in their inclusion of different languages and cultures by allowing a variety of showrunners on their team. Here we will be looking at shows created with the Latin community in mind. Two of the shoes were from Spanish creators while the other one was from Mexican creators.
Elite
Elite is a coming-of-age drama-thriller set in Las Encinas, an exclusive private school in Spain. It begins when three students with working-class standing are given full-ride scholarships to the prestigious school after their own school suffers a collapse. The students at Las Encinas don’t take too kindly to outsiders without money and ostracize the new students until slowly their lives begin to intertwine. At the end of it all is an event that will change all their lives, the murder of a fellow student. Elite is told through a series of police interrogations and flash backs detailing the events that led up to the murder. We see the relationship each student had with Marina and are left to wonder which one of them would do something so cruel. It was successful enough to get renewed for four seasons. Elite features a stellar and diverse cast of students that will have you enveloped in their stories and relationship. You will grow attached to the kindness and openness of some of the characters while you learn to despise others for their condescending tone. The murder of Marina will push characters to the edge and have them doing things that you would never guess. This is a must watch if you are a fan of drama and thrillers. It mixes mystery in well and will have you second guessing everyone’s interactions and answers. The writing is stellar.
Money Heist
Money Heist, or Casa De Papel, follows a group of robbers as they attempt to pull the greatest heist in history at the Royal Mint of Spain. A factory where the countries currency is printed. The Professor has been organizing this plan for decades and has finally put together the right team for the job. But no plan is ever perfect. Money Heist follows as this group of robbers and hostages lives become enveloped in the grand scheme of things. Money Heist is able to develop characters that are truly memorable and captivating. The group of robbers uses the name of cities as their names. Tokyo, Rio, Denver, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Helsinki, and Oslo form the group that infiltrates the Royal Mint of Spain led by El Professor. The group inside the Royal Mint struggles with the stress of being contained and now knowing what goes on the outside. El Professor has to deal with infiltration and knowledge on the outside It’s a thrilling game of cat and mouse where the police and the robbers do their best to try to out with each other. Fans will grow attached to the characters as you see their more human sides come out and tensions rise. The latest season is coming out September 3rd so make sure you don’t miss it.
Club de Cuervos
Club De Cuervos follows two siblings who are suddenly made the owners of a soccer club following their father’s death. Cuervo FC is the prized club of the city of Nuevo Toledo in Mexico. Chava and Isabel are both put up for the presidency of the club but Chava manages to win due being a man. Even though Isabel is better suited. What follows next is a downward spiral into madness for both siblings, the team, and everyone around them. It stars Salvador “Chava” Iglesias Jr and Isabel Iglesias-Reina as they come to terms with their fathers death following a sudden heart attack. Chava struggles with the added responsibility since he’s used to partying with the players and going on extravagant trips. He didn’t really see eye to eye with his dad’s vision and wants to modernize the club. Isabel looked up to her father more and wants to prove her worth. She has studied the club and she has worked within the club for long enough that she feels ready to take over. So when Chava is announced as the new president of the club it hurts Isabel. Club De Cuervos is hilarious. It pokes fun at the world of soccer and the business that comes with it. The relationship between the siblings, the players, and the community is interesting and has you screaming at your television whenever something goes wrong.