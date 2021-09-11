Three Survival Video Games You Should Play If You Haven’t Already

Survival games have become some of the most addictive and replayable games in the market. The basic concept is the same. There are two different kinds of survival games and modes. In the first one players are thrown into a map or area and are expected to survive countless waves of enemies by using any means necessary. This kind of mode is generally made with cooperative play in mind and offers a fun experience for players to play together. The second kind of survival mode is the one where you’re thrown into a world with nothing in your inventory and are expected to make a life for yourself. Both are extremely fun and both have their own reasons for being great. Today we’re going to be looking at three of those survival games that we feel you should check out.
Left 4 Dead 2
What is Left 4 Dead 2? Well according to Valve it is “Set in the zombie apocalypse, Left 4 Dead 2 (L4D2) is the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning Left 4 Dead, the #1 co-op game of 2008. This co-operative action horror FPS takes you and your friends through the cities, swamps, and cemeteries of the Deep South, from Savannah to New Orleans”. So basically you’re killing a lot of zombies. We know zombie survival games are vast in the gaming world but Left 4 Dead is almost like the grandfather of the genre. When it was first released it was hailed as a new addictive experience. Players would join up so that they could run through the world and survive. Killing as many zombies as they could along the way.
Left 4 Dead 2 took everything that made the original great and improved on it. The guns, the dialogue, and the worlds were all upgraded. The fact that players could choose to be the survivors or the zombies added an even greater level of fun and terror. Encounter a player-controlled hunter out while trying to survive the zombie onslaught and you might find your brains being pulled out of you. It’s a game with a lot of character and passion put into it which is why it’s one of our favorite survival games. This one is a mix of horde mode and storytelling so you’ll get something a little different too than most horde-style games.
World War Z
This one surprised us too. World War Z takes the foundation of Left 4 Dead and puts it into a four-player cooperative zombie-riddled world. Wait that sounds the same. Well, it basically is a similar concept. Except World War Z puts a lot more focus into the tasks and the zombie quantity. By that, we mean that there are a lot of zombies. So many that the game will give you time to set up a mini base to fight the swarm that comes your way. It’s a great mechanic and makes for some intense fights. It also really ups the teamwork. Friendly fire is always on and you really need four people working together to fend off the insane swarms that come your way.
The game was so popular that they even developed an expansion which releases later this month. The Epic Store describes it as “World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse on consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.”
The Forest
The Forest is the ultimate four-player cooperative survival experience. The game begins by crash landing you into a remote island in the middle of nowhere. As you struggle to gain consciousness you see that your son is being abducted by a man painted in all red. Thus your story of survival and your quest for your son begins. What makes The Forest a truly addictive game is the crafting system that it contains. You can build a ton of things but to even know that you can build them you need to find the right resource. Some of those resources happen to be in fifteen-foot monsters with ten arms. Yeah, pretty freaky. What really makes the players feel like they’re in a survival game is the fact that when night comes to the island the stakes reach a new height. The island’s locals, which happen to be cannibalistic beings you can’t quite understand, will hunt for you at night. Stray to far from your camp and you could become beef stew by the morning.