Three Unforgettable Young and the Restless Moments

Young and the Restless fans know a thing or two about unforgettable moments. We’ve had more than a few this past year. The dramatics on the show have been a lot more than usual, and we get that. It’s been big-time stuff for a while now, but things are not turning around for many. We want to take a glance back at some of the most unforgettable things that have happened in Genoa City over the years. Things that have made a difference. Things that have changed lives. Things that have made people question everything about everything. We love those moments. What are your favorite, most unforgettable moments on the show? Do you have a long list, or do you have more of a small snippet? Share with us in the comments, and don’t forget to tell us what you think about the ones that we chose.
The Wedding Arrest
Victor was at it again that one time when Victoria decided she could not spend another day without Billy. He was not a fan of Billy. He did not want to see his little girl married to Billy. He didn’t want to see her living that life, doing all that, and being all that, so he didn’t. Instead, he waited until the day she was in her wedding gown in front of all of her friends and family and he had her arrested. He literally had the police show up at her wedding, take her to jail in her white gown, and we are only hoping she didn’t get to consummate things that night – because she was not with her new husband. Things really did not go well that day, and we are shocked to this day that she ever forgave him for his action. He’s too much. It’s too much. We don’t even know how much it is, so this is all there is to it.
The Baby That Was
Remember that one time when Victor and Ashley decided that they would be together, and she got pregnant and then lost the baby? Remember later when things clearly did not work out for them as they were obviously not living the same life at the same time? Remember when things were not their doing? Remember all of that? We do, and we are not surprised that so many things turned around in that moment, but he decided that he could not be with her. She decided she was still having his baby, so she stole his sperm from the clinic and she used it. The traditional lies about the baby’s daddy went on for some time, but it eventually came out when Abby was but a little girl that her real father was Victor Newman. That was an announcement that changed the game, for sure. Things did not always turn out the way that they were meant to turn out. People were not always happy with the way things were going. It was not always easy, and it was not always good. But it worked out, and she got her family. She’s always struggling within it, but that’s really not her own fault, now is it?
Nick is JT
We loved this moment more than just about what happened. It was about so many things, including the fact that it was so much shade on Victor. He was in a bad place, Nick was beyond tired of being jerked around by his father (about time, Nikki boy) and things were taking on a huge turn. Victor did not know that JT was dead. He thought he was alive and well because his wife and daughter and friends were not about to share the small fact that they killed him, buried his body, and things were not good. He thought it was him when he looked out the window, and it all went downhill from there. But, it was so good. It was so good to see him making some positive changes in his life like he was meant to do. Like he was meant to make those changes so that things would go well for him and things would go his way. We loved it.