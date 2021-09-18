Three Villains That We Loved From “One Piece”

One Piece is one of the greatest stories ever being told. Currently being told, since the author, Eechiro Oda, is still hard at work releasing the One Piece manga and bringing it to a conclusion. We hope he still has a ways to go. What truly makes One Piece stand out from the crowd is the way that Oda is able to develop characters and make them bring the world to life. Almost every character in One Piece has a reason for being out on the sea. They have a reason for being a pirate or being with the marines. Every character has a story. That’s something that we love and appreciate.
Not only are the heroes and good guys well written, but most of the villains in One Piece are character archetype masterpieces. They have a story, they have depth, and some of them are almost likable. If they weren’t murdering innocent people and trying to take down our favorite band of pirates then we might actually like them. So here are One Piece villains that left us almost teary-eyed after explaining their evil origin:
Senor Pink
One of the manliest battles to take place in all of One Piece was vs Senor Pink. They were gentlemen on the battlefield. But the fight isn’t the only reason that we have Senor Pink on our list. He is a very interesting character that shows up to the mix wearing nothing but infant clothing. This sets everyone off because it’s not every day you see a grown man wearing an infant’s clothing. During his battle with Frankie, Senor Pink allows himself to be vulnerable and explains to Frankie why he wears diapers and sucks on pacifiers. The love of his life, Russian, became distraught after finding out he had lied about his job positions and losing their only son to a fever. This caused her to get mixed up in an accident that left her in a vegetative state. Senor Pink wore infant clothing to see her one day and she smiled. It was the first time she had smiled in ages. So Senor Pink continues to wear infant clothing in memory of his son and in favor of his love’s smile, regardless of what anyone thinks. Crying yet?
Rob Lucci
One of the most iconic fights in all of One Piece. Luffy vs Rob Lucci. To say that this was an emotional climax to an incredible arc is barely scratching the surface. It was the first time Luffy ever showed us his Gear Second ability. And what an ability it was. Having Rob Lucci be his opponent for this moment was nothing short of amazing. Rob Lucci had disposed of an entire pirate battalion by himself at the age of thirteen. This battle left him with countless bullet scars on his back which Rob Lucci wears with confidence. His ability to change into a leopard using his zoan fruit aids him in battle and allows him to multiply his already monstrous strength.
Doflamingo
Donquixote Doflamingo is such a complex character that it’s hard to not like him. He has one of the most iconic One Piece quotes “Pirates are evil? The Marines are righteous? These terms have always changed throughout the course of history! Kids who have never seen peace and kids who have never seen war have different values! Those who stand at the top determine what’s wrong and what’s right! This very place is neutral ground! Justice will prevail, you say? But of course, it will! Whoever wins this war becomes justice!”. This quote is so on the nose that it almost gives us goosebumps. Doflamingo was born a noble but to a father that wanted nothing to do with a noble’s life. He denounced their noble status and took them to live a life as a normal family.
This caused their mother to fall ill due to the conditions of their household. Without the proper medication to save her, she passed away from the illness. The normal town folk also didn’t take kindly to a Celestial Dragon living among them, even if they had denounced the title. So they pillaged them and humiliated them. This made Doflamingo feel resentful towards his family, so he killed them. Thus started his downward spiral to evil. Doflamingo’s abilities make use of the String-String fruit. Yeah, one of the strongest pirates in the world of One Piece has the ability to manipulate strings. Doflamingo has also reached new heights with his ability due to his awakening he is able to turn the world around him into strings. These strings have the ability to become razor-sharp and are extremely resistant.