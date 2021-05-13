10 Things You Didn’t Know about Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu might not have the simplest name to pronounce, but there is nothing complicated about the fact that she is one of the most talented actresses to hail from South Africa. She is young, but the work she’s done at this point in her life is unparalleled, and she is not slowing down anytime in the near future. She’s starring in a new project that is brightening her star by the moment, and now her fans and those who are only getting to know her now want to know everything about the talented, beautiful actress who is making a huge name for herself.
1. She is from South Africa
Mbedu was born and raised in South Africa. She was born on July 8, 1991. She was born in a place called Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa. She grew up in a little place near there called Pelham, which is a borough of the place in which she was born.
2. She Was Raised by Her Grandmother
Tragically, Thuso Mbedu lost both of her parents at a young age. Both died when she was very little, and that meant her grandmother raised her. Her grandmother was the only parent she knew growing up. She was her legal guardian, her mother, her father, her grandmother, and her role model all at one time.
3. She Graduated College with Honors
She was always a smart kid, and she knew that college was part of her future. One thing that she did when she finished her early education was head straight to college. She enrolled in courses at the University of the Witwatersrand. She focused her studies on Physical Theater and Performing Arts. When she graduated, she did so with honors.
4. She Attended Acting School in New York
Following her impressive college graduation, Mbedu knew she wanted to continue to study acting. This is what brought her to the United States. She was offered a chance to be part of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, which is located in New York City. She knew that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and she could not pass this up. She came, she did it, and she is so much better for it.
5. She is Wildly Popular
This young actress has amassed so many fans that her Instagram account has more than 1.3 million followers. That is huge in any capacity, but it means she’s officially one of the most popular women in the world. She’s an influencer – if she chooses to be one.
6. She Prays
When she is feeling overwhelmed or excited or anything in general, she prays. She believes in God, and she believes in her big dreams and her goals. She does not allow anything or anyone to make her feel as if she cannot do something. She is a firm believer in her faith and what it means to her, and that’s something that cannot be shaken.
7. Her Dreams Scare People
Growing up in a very small town in South Africa means that you typically stay put and do what you do for a living. She is not the kind of young woman who wanted to stay put and do what other people do. In fact, she knows that the people in her life thought she was crazy for having her own big dreams and for risking everything she knows to move out of South Africa and chase her dreams.
8. She Needed Therapy Following Her Recent Role
It’s not a secret that she is taking on a very heavy role right now. She is playing the role of Cora Randall in a series called, “The Underground Railroad,” and it’s a story that is real and heavy and brings a lot to the table. She worked hard to become Cora, and she even needed to go to therapy after she was done shooting. The woman she played is a heavy woman, and she’s too heavy for this young actress to bring with her into the real world.
9. She Hopes her New Role Brings Healing
Playing the role of Cora was hard on her, but it did bring her a sense of healing that she did not even know she needed in her own life. She feels much better for it, and it is her hope that other people are able to watch this and see for themselves that they, too, can heal and find some peace that they might not even know that they needed.
10. She is Working With Viola Davis
If her life continues to become even better than it already is, it’s because she works hard to get where she is. She is currently working with Viola Davis – the Viola Davis – on a new project called “The Woman King,” and it’s going to be fabulous. This is one young woman who knows what she wants, she goes after it, and she is making her dreams come true.