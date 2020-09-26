10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tia Bajpai

Being a talented person who can do it all is not always easy. Just ask Tia Bajpai. She’s a singer, actress, and television star from India, and her life is busy, sometimes overwhelming, and always on the go. Living in the spotlight can be fun, but it can also be tiring. She’s someone who handles her fame with exceptional grace, and we have to hand it to her for always making it look so easy. If you find yourself unfamiliar with this talented young woman, it’s time to get to know her a little better. Here’s what you need to know about her.
1. Her Real Name is So Fun
Her given name is not Tia. She was born Twinkle Bajpai, and we are honestly curious why she chose not to use that name for her stage career. It’s so much fun, but we can imagine that a name like Twinkle might make it difficult for some people to take her seriously. We get it, but we still think it’s just the best name.
2. She’s Not Happy with Generalizations
There’s been a lot of discussion going on lately about drug use in Bollywood, and she’s tired of the generalizations. She’s done with people assuming she is a drug user simply because she is part of the Bollywood life. She’s not a drug user, and she recently took a drug test and posted the results online to keep people from assuming she’s part of the major drug tirade of all people in her business.
3. She’s Asking for Respect
Part of her reason for getting a drug test and posting it online is so that people will give her the respect she deserves and not lump her into a group she does not belong to. She is a serious actor looking to have a long career, and she’s asking her fellow artists to do the same thing she’s done. Take a test, post the results, and stop the rumors.
4. She’s Incurred a Lot During the Pandemic
Like the rest of the world, she’s had a lot to deal with during the pandemic. She had work canceled. She had trips canceled. She had life canceled. It was hard and shocking for her, but she’s been finding ways to keep herself busy by recording singles and releasing music to her website. She’s doing all right given the circumstances.
5. She Doesn’t Believe the World Will Ever Be “Old Normal” Again
She’s a believer that even if the coronavirus pandemic comes to a halt beause of a vaccine, she will never feel that she can go back to a normal way of life from the pre-pandemic days. She feels that she will always be so much more careful than she was before because she never wants to contract it. She calls the cold and flu normal, but says she simply never wants to become COVID positive.
6. She Faces Difficulties at Work
She’s a woman who faces some issues of her own at work. She’s been told she won’t be worked with because she was on television and certain people simply don’t work with television actors. She’s been told she can’t have roles because she’s worked with certain people in their films and people won’t work with people who worked with certain people.
7. She Has a Large Following
Her Instagram feed has a large following. She only has 40 posts that date back as far as February 20. She has 242k followers on her account, and that is highly impressive for someone who is such a new user.
8. She’s in Her 30s
She doesn’t look like she’s celebrated her 30th birthday yet, but she’s actually celebrated her 35th as of 2020. Her date of birth is February 22, 1985. She looks amazing, and we cannot imagine that she is a day over 25. Good for her.
9. She’s Subjected to Rumors
She is a woman who has worked on three Vikram Bhatt films. He is a filmmaker who is good at what he does, but he’s also someone who is being linked to the actress as more than just coworkers. Some are saying they are more than just friends, and he’s said, “Not again. She’s half my age. If something was happening, I would have been – like always – open about it. We are both single,” and that is that.
10. She’s Private
Despite the fact that she is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood, she’s a woman who has had a great deal of success maintaining a significant amount of privacy. She’s not allowing anyone to get too close until she’s ready, and we appreciate that about someone living in the public eye.