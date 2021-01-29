2020 was a rough year for a lot of people, and lots of that turbulence has carried over into 2021. But if there’s one person whose year is already off to a great start, it’s Tian Richards. It was recent announced that the up and coming actor will be starring in CW’s upcoming Nancy Drew spin-off. The opportunity marks the biggest break Tian has gotten in his career so far. His character, Tom Swift, will allow him the chance to show his range as an actor and lots of people are looking forward to seeing what Tian can do. Although he doesn’t have the longest resume just yet, Tian is ready to show the world just how much star power he has. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tian Richards.
1. He’s A South Carolina Native
Unfortunately, there isn’t much information on the internet about Tian Richards, but based on some of his social media posts it appears that he is originally from the Columbus, South Carolina area. These days, however, it looks like he is living somewhere in Atlanta.
2. He’s Been In Movies
Tian doesn’t have a ton of on screen experience, but the experience he does have has allowed him to spread his wings in different ways. On top of his TV work, he has also done a couple of movies. Most notably, he was in the 2018 film, Dumplin‘. He also had a small role in A Bad Moms Christmas.
3. He Has A Strong Support System
No matter what you do in life, it’s always nice to be surrounded people who have your back and want the best for you. This is especially important when you work in an industry like entertainment where you’re constantly having to deal with rejection. Tian has been blessed to have a lot of people in his life who support him. When news broke that he had been cast in Nancy Drew, he received an outpouring of love from friends and family.
4. He Loves To Workout
Keeping himself in great shape is definitely one of Tian’s top priorities and it’s evident in his love for working out. From going to the gym to doing workouts at home, Tian spends a lot of time exercising. Sometimes, he even shares his favorite routines with his followers on social media.
5. He Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
Over the last few years, social media has become such a powerful tool that it can have real life consequences – both good and bad. As a result, many actors work hard to maintain a strong social media presence. While Tian is active on both Instagram and Twitter, he doesn’t currently have a big following on either platform.
6. He’s Good Friends With Jharrel Jerome
It’s always nice to have friends who understand your passion, and Tian has found that in his good friend and fellow actor, Jharrel Jerome. Although Jharrel is a relative newcomer to the industry, he’s already making his mark. In 2019, Jharrel won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in When They See Us.
7. He’s A Private Person
So far, Tian appears to be a very private person. It doesn’t look like he’s done any interviews and there isn’t a lot of information about him online. This could change as he gets further into his career, but for now it seems like he’s enjoying keeping his personal life to himself.
8. He Has Theater Experience
Just because Tian’s on screen resume isn’t very long doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a lot of experience. He has also had plenty of theater roles. Some of his theater credits include The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, High School Musical 2, and Romeo & Juliet.
9. He Has A Unique Sense Of Style
As a creative person it goes without saying that Tian loves to express himself and acting isn’t the only way he loves to do that. He also has a great sense of style and he likes to use it as a way to show off his personality. According to his profile on Etsy, he likes “to find cool, creative buys that you can’t find anywhere else and cater to your individual style”
10. He’s Passionate About Social Justice
Tian doesn’t just like to use his platform to keep people entertained, he also wants to keep them informed. He isn’t shy about supporting the causes that are important to him, and one of those causes is the fight to end racism. In the summer of 2020, he returned to his home town to lead a protest to help raise awareness about police brutality.