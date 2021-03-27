Some people spend their entire lives waiting for their dreams to come true, but Tiana Le is already turning her dreams into reality. The talented young actress made her on-screen debut in 2016 and she has landed a lot of great opportunities since then. Now she is about to have her biggest break yet thanks to her role in the upcoming Disney + series, Big Shot. The show stars John Stamos as a college basketball coach who is fired from his job and takes a new job as a teacher at an all-girls high school. Tiana Le is one of the main cast members and she’s looking forward to sharing her talents with such a wide audience. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Tiana Le.
1. She Is From California
We don’t know much information about Tiana’s upbringing, but we do know that she is originally from the Oakland, California area. She attended Corona del Mar High School and was a student there when she started her acting career. As far as we can tell she still lives in California.
2. She Started Performing At A Young Age
Tiana was just a kid when she discovered that acting was something she enjoyed doing. Her passion for performing quickly became more than just a hobby and it didn’t take long for the people around her to realize that she had the skills to really pursue acting at a serious level.
3. She Is Not Really Into Social Media
Social media has become so popular that it’s almost hard to believe there are people out there who don’t spend countless hours a day posting and double-tapping. Surprisingly, however, Tiana seems to be one of those people. Although she does have an Instagram account, she doesn’t post very frequently.
4. Her First TV Role Was In Insecure
There are quite a few actors who get their first jobs in movies or shows that no one has ever heard of, but Tiana has been doing big things since her first on-screen appearance. She made her debut in the popular HBO series Insecure and she appeared in five episodes. She has also been in The Fosters and General Hospital.
5. She is A Private Person
Lots of people in the entertainment industry have shared some of the most intimate details of their personal lives with the world. So far, it doesn’t look like Tiana has any interest in doing that. She enjoys her privacy and in addition to not posting on social media, she hasn’t done any interviews. Of course, there’s a good chance that more information will be available about her as she gets further into her career.
6. Her Brother Is A Football Player
Tiana has an older brother named TaeVon Le who was a standout football player at Corona del Mar High School. He went on to attend Stamford University where he is currently a senior and a member of the football team. During high school, he was also a member of the basketball team.
7. Her Mom Is Her Number 1 Fan
Tiana was very fortunate to be born into a family that doesn’t look down on her creative aspirations. Tiana’s mother, An, has been very supportive of her daughter’s acting career. Not only does she make sure that Tiana gets everywhere she needs to be, but she also helps her practice her lines at home.
8. She Likes To Sing
She may be labeled as an actress, but acting isn’t the only way Tiana likes to put her performance skills on display. According to Famous Birthdays, Tiana likes to sing and dance. Tiana also plays the piano and the guitar. She hasn’t released any music and we weren’t able to find any information to suggest that singing is anything other than a hobby for Tiana.
9. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Even though we don’t know much about Tiana’s personal life, an article in the L.A. Times mentioned that Tiana is half Black and half Vietnamese. Tiana’s mother was born and Vietnam and came to the United States when she was a year old and settled in Virginia.
10. It’s Unclear If She Has Formal Acting Training
Whether or not acting training is beneficial is something people in the entertainment industry often go back and forth about. The verdict seems to be that different things work for different people and it’s important for each actor to do what they think they need to do. In Tiana’s case, there’s no information suggesting that Tiana has attending acting school or undergone any other sort of training.