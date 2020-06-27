When Tiffany Daniels made her first on screen appearance on 2007, she had a very minor role in an episode of Cold Case. At the time, having a long lasting career in the entertainment industry seemed like nothing more than a dream. However, nearly 15 years later, Tiffany is still going strong and her resume has gotten pretty impressive. Throughout her career, she has made appearances in dozens of shows including Grace and Frankie, Criminal Minds, and NCIS. One of her most recent roles has been in the IFC series, Sherman’s Showcase, which has recently been renewers for a second season. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tiffany Daniels.
1. She Used To Have A Pig
We’re all pretty familiar with dog people and cat people, but apparently there are pig people too – and Tiffany Daniels is one of them. She used to have a very cute pet pig named Bruno. Tiffany didn’t explain why she no longer has Bruno, but it’s clear that they two had a very special bond.
2. She Was A Professional Dancer
Before she found success as an actress, Tiffany has found lots of success as a professional dancer. At one time, she was even a dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers. The experience of being a Laker Girl is something that was on Tiffany’s bucket list, and she was extremely grateful for the experience. She said, “I made that decision early on, I was able to fully embrace what it is to be a Laker Girl to the max. I knew I needed to soak up every minute. I wanted to do anything and everything that I could as a Laker Girl.” She added, “I was going into it to have the experience and to have the fun.”
3. She’s Biracial
Tiffany has a black father and a white mother. However, she only grew up around the white side of her family. During an interview, she confessed that she didn’t always feel a close connection to her black side. She said, “I pretended that side didn’t exist. I pushed it away because there really was no room for it in my house. [But] I had to find my black. That was a really tough filter to go through. I am biracial, so I grew up with my Caucasian mother.”
4. She’s Really Into Fitness
Staying active and fit are at the top of Tiffany’s priority list. On top of being an actress and a dancer, Tiffany is also a fitness instructor. Even if you’re unable to work with Tiffany in real life, you can catch some of her workout routines in her Instagram highlights.
5. She Has A Bachelor’s Degree
Tiffany has always loved to entertain, but that wasn’t always her primary focus. During her time in college, she studied hotel and restaurant administration at Cornell University where she earned a bachelor’s degree. If she ever decides to walk away from acting and dancing, she’ll have something to fall back on.
6. Working Makes Her Happy
Knowing what makes you happy is one of the most important forms of self discovery. Fortunately for Tiffany Davis, she has already discovered her source of happiness, she says that it’s her work. Although a career in acting isn’t always easy, it’s truly what Tiffany loves.
7. She Grew Up Around The Arts
Tiffany developed her love for acting and dancing at a very young age. She says, “I started in dance classes when I was three years old. My mom is a music woman. She always kept me in the arts…It was such a natural thing for me growing up that I knew I had to find my way to Hollywood at some point.”
8. She Has Theater Experience
Tiffany’s screen work has gotten her the most attention, but she has also has some theater experience. She appeared in a 2009 production of The Color Purple which played at The Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre. There’s no word on if she plans to do more stage work in the future.
9. She’s A California Native
Tiffany Daniels is truly a California girl to her core. She was born and raised in San Diego. She attended and graduated from San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. The school is a well-known audition only magnet school with a strong focus on the arts.
10. She Has A YouTube Channel
She may not be a huge YouTube influencer, but Tiffany Daniels does have a channel on the platform. Even though she only has 104 subscribers, her channel has more than 13,000 viewers. Most of her videos consist of clips of work she’s done throughout the years.