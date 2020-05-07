Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tiffany Foxx

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tiffany Foxx

55 seconds ago

Since it’s debut episode in 2012, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has become one of the most popular shows in the Love & Hip Hop franchise. Over the years, several cast members have come and gone, and some of them have even come back again. Among them is the multi-talented Tiffany Foxx. She first appeared on the show in 2015, and has returned for the current season to shake things up. On top of being a reality TV star, Tiffany has a lot of other cool things going on. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tiffany Foxx.

1. Lil Kim Is Her Mentor

Having a mentor in the rap game can be one of the best things for your career. Getting advice from someone who has already been there and done that can be priceless. Tiffany Foxx is lucky enough to have had Lil Kim as mentor throughout her career. In 2012, she signed to Lil Kim’s record label, International Rock Star Records.

2. She Was On Another Reality Show

Love & Hip Hop isn’t Tiffany Foxx’s only experience on reality TV. In 2017, she was on an episode of Million Dollar Matchmaker. Foxx’s friends dubbed her the “bad-boy magnet,” and Tiffany hoped that famous matchmaker, Patti Singer, would be able to work some of her magic. During the show, Tiffany said, “I think the kind of guy that I like, and that I’m drawn to, and the type of energy that I attract…I think I need to change that.”

3. She’s Sick Of Male Dominated Rap

It’s no secret that the rap industry is dominated by men. Most people can probably only name a handful of women in the industry. To be frank, Tiffany Foxx is sick of it. Foxx believes it’s time for women to reclaim their place. She says, “It’s time for women to be a little selfish. It’s natural for women to give while everyone else takes. It’s time for us to take.”

4. She Was In A 14 Year Relationship

Unfortunately, Tiffany hasn’t had the best luck with relationships. She was in a 14 year relationship and after it ended she confessed that she never felt real love. Although she hasn’t had the best experiences, she’s still hopeful that the right person will come along.

5. She’s Worked With Snoop Dogg

Tiffany Foxx is still working her way through the ranks, but she’s already worked with one of the biggest legends in hip hop. In 2005, she appeared on Snoop Dogg’s compilation album, Welcome to Tha Chuuch: Da Album. Her work on the album began to generate a buzz around her talent.

6. She Was In A BET Cypher

Each year at the BET Hip Hop Awards, several rappers get the chance to freestyle in a cypher. This portion of the award show allows rappers to show off their talents in one of the most authentic ways. In 2014, Tiffany got the chance to spit a few bars during the show’s cypher.

7. She Claims Nicki Minaj Stopped Her From Getting Money

Over the last few years, there has been some serious attention between some of the women in the hip-hop industry. During an interview in 2018, Foxx accused Nicki Minaj of trying to stop other female artists, including Foxx, from getting opportunities in the industry.

8. She’s From St. Louis

Although she’s on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Tiffany isn’t actually from Atlanta. She was actually born and raised in St. Louis.She believes that being from St. Louis has helped her develop an unstoppable desire to hustle and persevere.  St. Louis isn’t necessarily a place that comes to mind when people think of rap music, but Tiffany is thankful for artists like Nelly who have helped put the city and its talents on the map.

9. She Would Love To Work With Some Of The Biggest Names In The Industry

Tiffany isn’t where she wants to be yet, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t working on it. She has big plans and she already knows which artists she would love to work with in the future. Her top three choices are Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Kanye West.

10. She’s Proud Of Who She Is

Tiffany Foxx has been on a long road over the last several years, and she’s proud of everything single obstacle she’s had to over come. Foxx consider herself a ‘real’ person, and she hopes that the people who listen to her music will be able to pick up on her authenticity.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Gary Busey is a Pet Judge in New Streaming Series
Fans Are Annoyed Danny McBride Isn’t Playing Joe Exotic in TV Series
Check Out Rick and Morty’s New Hilarious Wendy’s Ad
TMNT Virtual Pizza Party Being Hosted by Original April O’Neil
Sylvester Stallone Says Demolition Man 2 Is Looking “Fantastic”
What We Know about The Borderlands Movie so Far
How You Can Be Part of the Credits of Bill and Ted 3
Please Tell Us a Commando Prequel with Vernon Wells Will Happen
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tiffany Foxx
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Martina McBride
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Megan Weaver
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Julia Rae
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft