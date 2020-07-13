Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Tim Malcolm

When Tim Malcolm made his appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, fans quickly became intrigued by his relationship with Colombia native, Jennifer Tarazona. When he arrived in Colombia to visit her, it quickly became clear that they weren’t on the same page. Not only that, but Tim didn’t really seem to be her type and the fact that he was very shy didn’t help. Like many other couples on the show, their time together was turbulent and full of uncertainty. Along the way, though, Tim became somewhat of a fan favorite and lots of viewers are very interested in keeping up with his story. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tim Malcom.

1. He And Jennifer Are No Longer Together

For those of you who were wondering, things between Jennifer and Tim didn’t quite work out. In fact, Tim hasn’t even seen her in person since he went to visit her while filming the show. Despite Tim giving Jennifer a promise ring and planning for their future, the couple just couldn’t manage to get along. Apparently, an argument about money was the final straw.

2. He Makes Personalized Videos On Cameo

If you or someone you know is a huge fan of Tim, I’ve got some good news for you. Tim has an account on Cameo. Cameo is a website that allows people to buy personalized videos from their favorite celebrities and social media influencers. A video from Tim costs $49 on Cameo.

3. He Is A Business Owner

Like lots of cast members on 90 Day Fiance, what Tim does for work was a little vague. He explained that he was some sort of entrepreneur, and it was clear that he was making a decent living, but it was hard to tell exactly what he did. Now we know that Tim owns a business called Gringo Guns where he customizes handguns.

4. He’s A YouTuber

Being on the show has helped time grow a pretty good sized fan base. He loves creating content for his supporters and created a YouTube channel at the beginning of 2020. Since then, he has gained 4,300 subscribers and his videos have gotten more than 28,000 views.

5. He Wanted To Be An Actor

Being in front of the camera has always been a goal for Tim, so being cast on Before the 90 Days was probably a dream come true. Tim developed an interest in acting after his father brought him to be an extra on the 1996 movie, Eddie. However, a career in acting never took off for Tim and it’s unclear whether or not this is something he’s still pursuing.

6. He Didn’t Legally Adopt His Daughter

If you watched Tim’s season of Before the 90 Days, you’ll probably remember that he had an unusually close relationship with his ex, Veronica. One of the main reasons the two have claimed to be so close is because they are still co-parenting their daughter, Chloe. Although Chloe is not Tim’s biological daughter, he has been a father figure in her life since she was about a year and a half. However, in a Q&A video on YouTube, Tim revealed that he has not legally adopted Chloe.

7. He’s Friends With Caesar

Tim isn’t the only 90 Day star who reps the Charlotte, North Carolina area. Caesar Mack, who also appeared on Before the 90 Days, also lives in North Carolina. Tim and Caesar have formed a real life friendship and often hang out even when the cameras aren’t rolling.

8. He’s A Gamer

Tim has had an interest in zombies since watching the movie Romero’s Night Of The Living Dead . This interest eventually transitioned into an interest in video games that involve killing zombies. Tim is also an avid Call of Duty player and much of the content on his YouTube channel centers around his love for video games.

9. He Plays The Drums

Can you imagine Tim as a member of a band? You might be able to after this. Tim learned to play the drums as a teenager after saving money for two years to buy his own drum set. Over the years, he has performed several shows including a charity event for diabetes in 2019.

10. He’s A Dave Chappelle Fan

Even though he can sometimes seem a little on the serious side, Tim loves to laugh and he is a big comedy fan. One of his favorite comedians is the legendary Dave Chappelle. In addition to his stand-up routines and comedy specials, Chappelle is also well-known for being the creator and star of The Chappelle Show which aired from 2003 to 2006.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time.


